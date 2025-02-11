Department of Government Inefficiency 가격 (DOGIN)
오늘 Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN)의 실시간 가격은 0.0001943 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 194.14K USD 입니다. DOGIN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Department of Government Inefficiency 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 3.07K USD
- Department of Government Inefficiency의 당일 가격 변동 -2.87%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 DOGIN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DOGIN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Department of Government Inefficiency에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Department of Government Inefficiency에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001127416.
지난 60일간 Department of Government Inefficiency에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001564249.
지난 90일간 Department of Government Inefficiency에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0012959456409174988.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.87%
|30일
|$ -0.0001127416
|-58.02%
|60일
|$ -0.0001564249
|-80.50%
|90일
|$ -0.0012959456409174988
|-86.96%
Department of Government Inefficiency 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.14%
-2.87%
-10.39%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
DoginHood is a memecoin on Solana, set to grow into an expansive ecosystem and community hub. Its first web3 product is the pioneering, first-ever fully gamified launch platform—“Degen Caravan”. Degen Caravan, as the first platform of its kind, is revolutionizing token launches by merging gamification with early investments. Players engage in a 24-hour event divided into hourly rounds, shooting Arrows to deal damage, earn points, and compete on leaderboards. What makes this platform truly unique is its deflationary system: every Arrow shot incurs a fee, with 50% directed to a Buyback, making $DOGIN deflationary. This way, players not only compete for allocation but actively boost the value of $DOGIN with each action. The 24-hour event, “Degen Caravan,” isn’t just gamified—it extends to the entire process of farming Arrows. Participants engage in a fully featured Telegram game where they must whack notorious cryptospace villains like Sam Dogman Fried and DogWon. We're accelerating content creation for DoginHood, aiming to deliver top-tier, memecoin-focused content that builds community, strengthens culture, and generally expands our IP. To support this, we’re also pushing real-life products infused with our IP, expanding our presence beyond the digital world. The first real-life product we launched is “DoginFUEL,” an energy drink that we’ll use to sponsor as many conferences as possible to boost visibility and brand awareness. We already confirmed 5 countries where our next product will be in established real world stores, to be revealed. By combining high-quality, unique content and real-world products with the highest standard of web3 solutions, DoginHood ensures its growth into a thriving, long-lasting ecosystem that provides numerous utilities for the token, making it deflationary.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 DOGIN에서 AUD
A$0.000308937
|1 DOGIN에서 GBP
￡0.00015544
|1 DOGIN에서 EUR
€0.000188471
|1 DOGIN에서 USD
$0.0001943
|1 DOGIN에서 MYR
RM0.000866578
|1 DOGIN에서 TRY
₺0.0069948
|1 DOGIN에서 JPY
¥0.029527771
|1 DOGIN에서 RUB
₽0.018773266
|1 DOGIN에서 INR
₹0.017016794
|1 DOGIN에서 IDR
Rp3.185245392
|1 DOGIN에서 PHP
₱0.011314089
|1 DOGIN에서 EGP
￡E.0.009771347
|1 DOGIN에서 BRL
R$0.001123054
|1 DOGIN에서 CAD
C$0.000277849
|1 DOGIN에서 BDT
৳0.023628823
|1 DOGIN에서 NGN
₦0.29174145
|1 DOGIN에서 UAH
₴0.008098424
|1 DOGIN에서 VES
Bs0.011658
|1 DOGIN에서 PKR
Rs0.054334052
|1 DOGIN에서 KZT
₸0.09887927
|1 DOGIN에서 THB
฿0.006619801
|1 DOGIN에서 TWD
NT$0.006380812
|1 DOGIN에서 CHF
Fr0.000176813
|1 DOGIN에서 HKD
HK$0.001513597
|1 DOGIN에서 MAD
.د.م0.001950772