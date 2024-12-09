Dentacoin 가격 (DCN)
오늘 Dentacoin (DCN)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 618.66K USD 입니다. DCN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Dentacoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 60.07 USD
- Dentacoin의 당일 가격 변동 -0.04%
- 유통 공급량 710.84B USD
MEXC에서 DCN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DCN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Dentacoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Dentacoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Dentacoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Dentacoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.04%
|30일
|$ 0
|+180.45%
|60일
|$ 0
|+180.90%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Dentacoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.03%
-0.04%
+1.11%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Dentacoin is an Ethereum-based blockchain platform regulated by smart contracts. The platform supports the dental community by building and creating solutions devoted to improving the quality of dental care worldwide. The blockchain gives Dentacoin the power to change the world for the better. Dentacoin develops the dental industry as well as creates market intelligence through a cryptocurrency reward system that inspires participation throughout the community. Dentacoin is the first cryptocurrency that uses a decentralized review platform and transparently rewards patients and dentists who make contributions that benefit the community. The Dentacoin Foundation team strongly believes in building a future healthcare industry that will fall into the hands of the people, resulting in the disruption of the existing industries and the creation of new industries in the short and long term. Dentacoin strives to create a dental industry community by rewarding people -who provide valuable contributions- with crypto currency. Through this reward system, the foundation will see a rise in a currency that will be able to reach a broad market, including a vast number of people who have yet to participate in any cryptocurrency economy. According to Harvard Business Review: “To protect the blockchain vision from political pressure and regulatory interference, blockchain networks rely on a decentralized infrastructure that can't be controlled by any one person or group." The integration of blockchain and dentistry is an extraordinary concept; one that requires the creation of a community in which transparency and shared responsibility can take place. Looking forward, Dentacoin expects the platform to drastically improve dental health and hygiene habits, thus improving the quality of life for individuals resulting in improved overall health and increased longevity.
