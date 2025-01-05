Defi Warrior 가격 (FIWA)
오늘 Defi Warrior (FIWA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 76.23K USD 입니다. FIWA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Defi Warrior 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 8.76 USD
- Defi Warrior의 당일 가격 변동 -0.65%
- 유통 공급량 2.27B USD
MEXC에서 FIWA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FIWA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Defi Warrior에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Defi Warrior에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Defi Warrior에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Defi Warrior에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.65%
|30일
|$ 0
|-25.35%
|60일
|$ 0
|-25.83%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Defi Warrior 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.00%
-0.65%
-2.61%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
DeFi Warrior is a DeFi x NFT Play2earn Blockchain game with a fascinating crypto galaxy game story. While NFT games are creating a strong trend, DeFi Warrior stands out with the combination of DeFi and NFT in the game, along with the story of the crypto world in miniature. In DeFi Warrior, each blockchain is a planet, and each crypto is a warrior. The planet is also the place where warriors can build their coin mining factory, and fight against bosses or enemies for rewards. The token FIWA backed by BEP 20 is the main token. FIWA token is required for trading on DeFi Warrior's NFT market place. We'll burn FIWA token during the project's operation. The NFT Warriors backed by BEP 721 are the main characters in game can be traded on the NFT market and staked in pool to earn token. Such game dynamics aim to achieve two essential goals: to bring the world of crypto to masses through gaming, and to pique the curiosity of both gamers and crypto investors. I. What makes Defi Warrior unique? The following three things can be mentioned as the highlights of Defi Warrior: 1. The first Crypto character & Crypto galaxy game concept We create a miniature world of blockchain in the game. Each Warrior created is a representative of a Cryptocurrency. For example Bitcoin Warrior, Ethereum Warrior or etc. Some gameplays simulate how blockchain works such as mining or fork. 2 Crypto price movement boosts character’s strength Warrior attributes will be buffed based on the price movement of tokens on the market. 3 The first Initial Game Offering (IGO) Crowdfunding call of projects in the game II. Defi Warrior team Defi Warrior is developed by a team of experienced professionals in both technology and Blockchain. We have 5+ years of expertise in developing 05 Crypto exchanges for Japanese & Global markets, crypto wallets, establishing private blockchains, NFT marketplaces, and DEXs. One of our prides is the in-house game development team, Smart Studio Game, with excellent individuals more than 10 years of experience and also produced many outstanding games. 1. Founding team - Mark Dao - Co-founder Founder & CEO - BAP Group. Former Game System Engineer and PM at CyberAgent Group Japan (Ameba game). 5+ years in blockchain development and crypto investment - Victor Truong - Co-founder FCCA, Certified Internal Auditor. CEO - BAP Ventures 10+ years in Business & Finance 4+ years in crypto investment - Loi Luu - Cofounding Advisor CEO & Co-founder at Kyber Network - Long Vuong - Cofounding Advisor: CEO & Founder at Tomochain 2. Smart Game Studio The forerunner of Smart Game Staudio is the Funkoi company whose founder is Mr. Daniel, a Google Technical Leader in Silicon Valley. Later, Funkoi was acquired by BAP and is continuing to grow at the present. Some achievements can be named as: - The Beat Master - Top #2 US in 2021 - Screw Factory - Top #100 US market - Metal Heroes - Featured on Google Store 3. Advisors - Daniel Jeppsson: Technical Project Lead at Google. 18+ years working in game development - Riley Tran Co-founder GFS Ventures. Country Director - Near Protocol - Barek Sekandari: COO of Fantom. Director of SKchain Ventures - Alexandre De Damas. Founder & CEO of Damacorp Global. Partner of Quantum Fintech Group
