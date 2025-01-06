DecentraCloud 가격 (DCLOUD)
오늘 DecentraCloud (DCLOUD)의 실시간 가격은 0.0221093 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. DCLOUD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 DecentraCloud 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 39.34 USD
- DecentraCloud의 당일 가격 변동 +0.01%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 DCLOUD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DCLOUD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 DecentraCloud에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 DecentraCloud에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0004758319.
지난 60일간 DecentraCloud에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0035352416.
지난 90일간 DecentraCloud에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30일
|$ -0.0004758319
|-2.15%
|60일
|$ +0.0035352416
|+15.99%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
DecentraCloud 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.19%
+0.01%
+1.58%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Introduction: DecentraCloud is a pioneering project at the forefront of the decentralized storage revolution. With a focus on security, accessibility, and user empowerment, DecentraCloud aims to redefine the way we store, access, and manage data in the digital age. Vision: Our vision is to create a decentralized storage ecosystem that empowers individuals and organizations to take control of their data. By leveraging blockchain technology and innovative protocols, DecentraCloud seeks to provide a secure, transparent, and user-centric alternative to traditional centralized storage solutions. Key Features: Decentralization: DecentraCloud utilizes decentralized storage protocols to ensure that data is distributed across a network of nodes, eliminating single points of failure and enhancing security. Security: With end-to-end encryption and robust security measures, DecentraCloud ensures that your data remains safe and confidential at all times. Accessibility: DecentraCloud enables seamless access to your data from anywhere in the world, allowing for greater flexibility and convenience. User Empowerment: DecentraCloud puts users in control of their data, with features such as granular access controls, transparent auditing mechanisms, and the ability to monetize unused storage space. Use Cases: Personal Data Storage: Store photos, videos, documents, and more securely on the DecentraCloud platform. Enterprise Solutions: DecentraCloud offers tailored solutions for businesses seeking secure and scalable storage options. Decentralized Applications (DApps): Developers can leverage DecentraCloud's infrastructure to build and deploy DApps with decentralized storage capabilities.
