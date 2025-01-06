DecentraBNB 가격 (DBNB)
오늘 DecentraBNB (DBNB)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. DBNB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 DecentraBNB 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 64.13 USD
- DecentraBNB의 당일 가격 변동 -0.86%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 DBNB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DBNB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 DecentraBNB에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 DecentraBNB에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 DecentraBNB에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 DecentraBNB에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.86%
|30일
|$ 0
|+3.63%
|60일
|$ 0
|+38.81%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
DecentraBNB 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.86%
+5.70%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Utilising blockchain technology to disrupt the current centralised modality, DecentraBNB's universal protocol aims to connect users directly with travel companies and individuals hosting their rentable properties on the dedicated application, while giving consumers full autonomy of their digital identity – allowing them to receive royalties for their content and data points. DecentraBnB Application is a peer-to-peer app that directly connects Hosts and Guests without the need of middlemen. With the best payment method via different types of Cryptocurrencies. For Hosts, it’s the best way to have some Crypto income and for Guests, it’s beneficial because it reduces the costs during a trip. DecentraBnB will provide a smart-contract-based protocol that connects all consumers and businesses in the travel industry on a decentralized travel ecosystem that incentivizes content creation, transactions, and consent-based sharing of user data. The DecentraBnB App will bring the value of the DecentraBnB Network to life. It is a dApp on the DecentraBnB protocol, using its open API and transparent data access. It also serves to upstart the ecosystem, by forging a content platform with a powerful incentive scheme, a zero-commission marketplace for business venues, and an advertising model that rewards users. The project is being led by Abdoulaye Diop AKA Majestic Drama who is in his day job a platinum selling music producer but also a Crypto influencer with over 100k supporters, he is followed and supported by the likes of Shytoshi from Shib and is well educated in the cypto world. Alongside him is Eric, again he has worked on many projects as Operations which have successfully reached 56M Marketcap and is now taking the lead dev position in writing the solidity contract for the project including an innovative whale defence function through dynamic tax functions.
