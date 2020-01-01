decapitaltoken (DCT) 토크노믹스
decapitaltoken (DCT) 정보
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities.
DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions.
The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members.
DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
decapitaltoken (DCT) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 decapitaltoken (DCT)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
decapitaltoken (DCT) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
decapitaltoken (DCT) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 DCT 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
DCT 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 DCT의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, DCT 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.