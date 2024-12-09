decapitaltoken 가격 (DCT)
오늘 decapitaltoken (DCT)의 실시간 가격은 0.207277 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 904.77K USD 입니다. DCT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 decapitaltoken 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 21.09K USD
- decapitaltoken의 당일 가격 변동 -2.18%
- 유통 공급량 4.36M USD
MEXC에서 DCT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DCT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 decapitaltoken에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.004640717756031.
지난 30일간 decapitaltoken에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 decapitaltoken에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 decapitaltoken에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.004640717756031
|-2.18%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
decapitaltoken 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.00%
-2.18%
+11.07%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities. DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions. The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
