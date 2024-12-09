Dawkoins 가격 (DAW)
오늘 Dawkoins (DAW)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 209.05K USD 입니다. DAW에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Dawkoins 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 3.00K USD
- Dawkoins의 당일 가격 변동 -7.82%
- 유통 공급량 989.32M USD
MEXC에서 DAW에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DAW 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Dawkoins에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Dawkoins에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Dawkoins에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Dawkoins에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-7.82%
|30일
|$ 0
|+112.89%
|60일
|$ 0
|+280.25%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Dawkoins 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.79%
-7.82%
-40.42%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What Is Dawkoins (DAW)? Dawkoins (DAW) is a decentralized meme token designed to thrive within the crypto community and beyond. Named in honor of Richard Dawkins, the father of memes, Dawkoins aims to celebrate and promote the rich legacy of memes in the digital space. Full community driven! How Many Dawkoins (DAW) Are There in Circulation? So, Dawkoins operates on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, and we've got a total fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. As of now, the circulating supply is around 989.5 million DAW tokens. Pretty neat, right? Our symbol is "DAW," and you can find us chilling on the Solana blockchain with our contract address: 7cb67ev3jvBKaAH1tnVM8FL8WfQ96sa2TYByEXajqx8N. Now, what exactly does this circulating supply mean? It's basically all the tokens that are actively being traded on different exchanges and being used within our Dawkoins ecosystem. And since we've got a limited supply, we're all about that scarcity, making sure the value of your tokens stays nice and strong. Because we're on Solana, we get to enjoy super-fast and low-cost transactions, making it easy peasy for you to send and receive Dawkoins whenever you want. Our goal here at Dawkoins is to be as transparent as possible about our tokenomics and supply metrics, so you know exactly what you're getting into. We're all about building trust and confidence within our community and with potential investors, creating a lively and sustainable ecosystem for Dawkoins to thrive. Hope that clears things up for you! If you've got any more questions, feel free to ask. We're always here to help!
