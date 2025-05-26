Dawg World 가격 (DAWG)
오늘 Dawg World (DAWG)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 5.68K USD 입니다. DAWG에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Dawg World 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Dawg World의 당일 가격 변동 +2.49%
- 유통 공급량 997.46M USD
MEXC에서 DAWG에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DAWG 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Dawg World에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Dawg World에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Dawg World에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Dawg World에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.49%
|30일
|$ 0
|-12.46%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Dawg World 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.47%
+2.49%
-1.38%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Launched in [04/21/2025], $DAWG is a cryptocurrency built to provide users with a unique and accessible platform for participating in a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem. The token is designed with the goal of integrating digital ownership with entertainment, creating an experience that bridges the gap between luxury, culture, and the growing world of decentralized finance. $DAWG is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, and engagement. It operates on a decentralized platform that ensures transactions are secure, verified, and transparent for all users. This ecosystem allows participants to engage directly with the community, including through collaborations with lifestyle brands, exclusive events, and digital assets tied to the $DAWG brand. Users can earn rewards, access exclusive digital content, and take part in a variety of promotions and partnerships that aim to foster an engaging and vibrant online community. The token's design prioritizes scalability and security, using proven blockchain technologies to ensure fast, low-cost transactions that can handle high volumes. With a strong emphasis on usability, $DAWG is accessible to a wide range of individuals, from seasoned crypto users to those who are new to the world of digital assets. $DAWG is not just a token but a part of a larger ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with various applications, including DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and digital collectibles. The community and its contributions play a vital role in driving the value of the $DAWG token, fostering an environment where users have a voice in the platform's development and future direction. Community members are encouraged to participate in governance, ensuring that the evolution of $DAWG reflects the needs and desires of its users. The project is built with a focus on long-term growth and sustainability. Through strategic partnerships and continuous development, $DAWG aims to become an established presence in the digital economy, providing a trusted platform for users to engage with and benefit from their involvement in the growing world of decentralized finance and digital assets. With a foundation built on community, transparency, and user empowerment, $DAWG is positioning itself as a forward-thinking asset that is accessible, rewarding, and integrated into the broader digital landscape.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 DAWG에서 VND
₫--
|1 DAWG에서 AUD
A$--
|1 DAWG에서 GBP
￡--
|1 DAWG에서 EUR
€--
|1 DAWG에서 USD
$--
|1 DAWG에서 MYR
RM--
|1 DAWG에서 TRY
₺--
|1 DAWG에서 JPY
¥--
|1 DAWG에서 RUB
₽--
|1 DAWG에서 INR
₹--
|1 DAWG에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 DAWG에서 KRW
₩--
|1 DAWG에서 PHP
₱--
|1 DAWG에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 DAWG에서 BRL
R$--
|1 DAWG에서 CAD
C$--
|1 DAWG에서 BDT
৳--
|1 DAWG에서 NGN
₦--
|1 DAWG에서 UAH
₴--
|1 DAWG에서 VES
Bs--
|1 DAWG에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 DAWG에서 KZT
₸--
|1 DAWG에서 THB
฿--
|1 DAWG에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 DAWG에서 AED
د.إ--
|1 DAWG에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 DAWG에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 DAWG에서 MAD
.د.م--
|1 DAWG에서 MXN
$--