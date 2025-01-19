Dao Space 가격 (DAOP)
오늘 Dao Space (DAOP)의 실시간 가격은 0.00496429 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. DAOP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Dao Space 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 542.22 USD
- Dao Space의 당일 가격 변동 -0.97%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 DAOP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DAOP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Dao Space에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Dao Space에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0002991332.
지난 60일간 Dao Space에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0003118552.
지난 90일간 Dao Space에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.000271294126706888.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.97%
|30일
|$ +0.0002991332
|+6.03%
|60일
|$ +0.0003118552
|+6.28%
|90일
|$ +0.000271294126706888
|+5.78%
Dao Space 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.66%
-0.97%
-0.12%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Dao Space is a blockchain incubator and launchpad that empowers innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a full support system to help drive the future of blockchain. The Dao Space platform helps streamline the launch process for new and existing teams looking to make an impact in the crypto scene while providing private and secure opportunities for its community. What makes your project unique? Dao Space offers a low risk alternative for traditional retail investors but limiting the allocation amount, meaning projects also gain a larger loyal following but distributing tokens across a wide audience. Dao Space is built to serve retail investors looking to grow their capital but cannot afford to risk large portions of their money. History of your project. The Daospace project was first conceived when it published the whitepaper in December 2022. The more technical details of how the Launchpad system will work were published in January 2023. A whitelist pre-sale was held in February 2023, and Launchpad went live in March 2023. What’s next for your project? As of now, free NFT minting application has been activated on our website in return for @DAOP token collateral. Next, the Launchpad Platform will be added to run IDOs through the website. Dao Space is considered a complete solution, especially in crowdfunding, community building, and blockchain marketing. It has all the resources and technology one would expect. What can your token be used for? Featuring a launchpad with a tiered allocation mechanism, Dao Space enables $DAOP holders to reedem their tokens and earn while gaining access to quality, procured blockchain through private sales and initial offerings. Investors can trade $DAOP tokens for free with NFT, thus gaining the right to higher purchases from IDOs.
