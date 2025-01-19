DAO Invest 가격 (VEST)
오늘 DAO Invest (VEST)의 실시간 가격은 0.00346582 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. VEST에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 DAO Invest 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 8.53K USD
- DAO Invest의 당일 가격 변동 +0.95%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 VEST에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VEST 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 DAO Invest에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 DAO Invest에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000066924.
지난 60일간 DAO Invest에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0002403518.
지난 90일간 DAO Invest에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.000696989972389913.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.95%
|30일
|$ +0.0000066924
|+0.19%
|60일
|$ +0.0002403518
|+6.93%
|90일
|$ +0.000696989972389913
|+25.17%
DAO Invest 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+0.95%
+1.51%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
DAO Investis a Decentralized Crypto Portfolios Management Ecosystem, trusted by thousands of members to create community wealth. DAO Invest provides a collaborative approach to manage the LPs for VEST tokens and increase the value of the governance token by utilizing collective wisdom. DAO Invest is a part of inSure DeFi Ecosystem that creates a community-controlled crypto portfolio that allows staking by contributing to the community-voted liquidity pools. VEST token is a native utility token of DAO Invest Ecosystem which enables rights to vote on the future roadmap items and potential partnerships or support of other projects. Additional information about crypto mutual fund can be found on the inSure DeFi's Whitepaper: https://insuretoken.net/files/inSureWhitepaper.pdf DAO Invest is a long-term project that has the ability to pivot based on the decision of the community. All the transactions and community LP holdings are verifiable on Ethereum, BSC, and Polygon chains. DAO Vest is a community-based project, where the Liquidity Pools of VEST token with other tokens are managed by collective wisdom. All the changes to the roadmap are done by community voting. Any $VEST holder automatically becomes a community member and can start contributing by sharing their knowledge. DAO Invest is a decentralized experiment project based solely on the efforts of community members. The goal is to use collective wisdom and voting on the roadmap items to increase the value of utility and governance token $VEST.
