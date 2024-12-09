Dacxi 가격 (DXI)
오늘 Dacxi (DXI)의 실시간 가격은 0.00319515 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 31.13M USD 입니다. DXI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Dacxi 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 12.42 USD
- Dacxi의 당일 가격 변동 -20.42%
- 유통 공급량 10.00B USD
MEXC에서 DXI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DXI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Dacxi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000820274438552396.
지난 30일간 Dacxi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001562412.
지난 60일간 Dacxi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0074250467.
지난 90일간 Dacxi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000820274438552396
|-20.42%
|30일
|$ -0.0001562412
|-4.88%
|60일
|$ +0.0074250467
|+232.38%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Dacxi 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.01%
-20.42%
+5.27%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is Dacxi Coin? Dacxi Coin is the engine that powers the Dacxi Chain; the world’s first global tokenized crowdfunding system. Harnessing blockchain technology and tokenization, the Dacxi Chain creates digital versions of company shares that can be easily bought and sold by anyone, anywhere, at any time. In doing so, it aims to solve the fundamental flaws that have held crowdfunding back from the trillion-dollar industry that leading companies such as IBM believe it could (and should) be. First launched in 2017, Dacxi Coin is the Dacxi Chain’s native cryptocurrency. As such, it plays a vital role in the Dacxi Chain’s operation. Dacxi Coin is responsible for facilitating global investment transfers, paying fees on the Dacxi Chain blockchain, node staking, and as the currency for the Dacxi Chain’s global crowdfunding network. The Dacxi Chain aims to unleash innovation around the world, by seamlessly connecting entrepreneurs with everyday investors who can offer the funding they need to succeed. When the Dacxi Chain is fully up and running, demand for Dacxi Coin is projected to reach billions. This makes Dacxi Coin one to closely watch. What makes Dacxi Coin Unique? As the native crypto of the Dacxi Chain, Dacxi Coin has a strong and sound use case – using blockchain technology to solve real-world problem. The early stage funding crisis is sealing the fate of thousands of world-changing products and ideas each year. Crowdfunding as we know it today has failed to reach the heights it promised – held back by limitations like geographical borders, lack of scale, and lack of buzz. In delivering the world’s first global tokenized crowdfunding system, the Dacxi Chain will break down these barriers. Opening the door for everyday investors to fund exciting new projects. Connecting entrepreneurs with the capital they need to grow their businesses. And unleashing the world’s innovation potential.
|1 DXI에서 AUD
A$0.004984434
|1 DXI에서 GBP
￡0.002492217
|1 DXI에서 EUR
€0.003003441
|1 DXI에서 USD
$0.00319515
|1 DXI에서 MYR
RM0.0140906115
|1 DXI에서 TRY
₺0.110999511
|1 DXI에서 JPY
¥0.4792405485
|1 DXI에서 RUB
₽0.3157127715
|1 DXI에서 INR
₹0.2705333505
|1 DXI에서 IDR
Rp50.7166479015
|1 DXI에서 PHP
₱0.184999185
|1 DXI에서 EGP
￡E.0.1595977425
|1 DXI에서 BRL
R$0.019426512
|1 DXI에서 CAD
C$0.0045051615
|1 DXI에서 BDT
৳0.3822357945
|1 DXI에서 NGN
₦5.1368746065
|1 DXI에서 UAH
₴0.1324389675
|1 DXI에서 VES
Bs0.1533672
|1 DXI에서 PKR
Rs0.8894978085
|1 DXI에서 KZT
₸1.626011835
|1 DXI에서 THB
฿0.1087948575
|1 DXI에서 TWD
NT$0.10352286
|1 DXI에서 CHF
Fr0.002811732
|1 DXI에서 HKD
HK$0.0248263155
|1 DXI에서 MAD
.د.م0.031823694