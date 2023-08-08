Cybria (CYBA) 토크노믹스
Cybria (CYBA) 정보
What is the project about? Cybria is a new Layer 2 Blockchain project. Cybria built on top of the Ethereum network. It aims to enhance scalability, transaction speed, and security within the Ethereum ecosystem while leveraging Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to ensure network safety and improve performance. CYBRIA is designed to address the limitations of the Ethereum network by providing a scalable, secure, and efficient Layer 2 solution. By utilizing Layer 2 scaling techniques, CYBRIA aims to reduce transaction costs and increase the throughput of the Ethereum network.
What makes your project unique? Cybria is the first Layer 2 Blockchain Integrated with AI. AI plays a crucial role in enhancing various aspects of CYBRIA. AI technologies are used for threat detection, analyzing suspicious transaction behavior, and providing intelligent monitoring and network management.
History of your project. Cybria just launched 1 month ago. Launched on 8th August 2023. Our liquidity is locked for 1 year. We have done KYC and Audit at Solidproof. We are just getting started, we are building steadily and have high hopes for the bullrun to come.
What’s next for your project? For now, Cybria have Have several utilities that are live:
- Cybria Swap
- Cybria Staking
- Cybria Testnet
We have applied to CMC. For now, we are completing Cybria Mainnet and Bridge. After that, people can launch projects on Cybria Chain. Next plan for the project is listing on serveral Cex dan expand Partnership.
What can your token be used for? Blockchain : Cybria Chain are designed to address some of the scalability and efficiency challenges faced by Layer 1. Cybria Chain can improve the performance and capabilities of blockchain networks while still benefiting from the security and decentralization of the underlying Layer 1 blockchain. Also Cybria can reduced the transaction fees and faster transaction confirmation.
Token :
- Transaction fees : Cybria often used to pay for transaction fees within the Layer 2 network. These fees can be significantly lower than those on the Layer 1 blockchain, making it more cost-effective for users to interact with decentralized applications (DApps) and perform transactions.
- Security : to ensure the security of the network. For example, tokens may be staked or used as collateral to participate in the consensus mechanism or to challenge incorrect or fraudulent transactions.
- Governance : can be used for governance purposes within the Layer 2 network. Token holders may have voting rights to decide on network upgrades, parameter changes, and other governance-related decisions.
- Interoperability : Cybria designed to be interoperable with tokens on other Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This allows for seamless asset transfer and cross-chain interactions.
Cybria (CYBA) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Cybria (CYBA)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Cybria (CYBA) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Cybria (CYBA) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 CYBA 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
CYBA 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 CYBA의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, CYBA 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.