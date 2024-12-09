Cybria 가격 (CYBA)
오늘 Cybria (CYBA)의 실시간 가격은 0.00276258 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.20M USD 입니다. CYBA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Cybria 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 145.36K USD
- Cybria의 당일 가격 변동 -0.00%
- 유통 공급량 796.02M USD
MEXC에서 CYBA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CYBA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Cybria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Cybria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0052505161.
지난 60일간 Cybria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0029686303.
지난 90일간 Cybria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30일
|$ +0.0052505161
|+190.06%
|60일
|$ +0.0029686303
|+107.46%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Cybria 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.22%
-0.00%
+111.98%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Cybria is a new Layer 2 Blockchain project. Cybria built on top of the Ethereum network. It aims to enhance scalability, transaction speed, and security within the Ethereum ecosystem while leveraging Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to ensure network safety and improve performance. CYBRIA is designed to address the limitations of the Ethereum network by providing a scalable, secure, and efficient Layer 2 solution. By utilizing Layer 2 scaling techniques, CYBRIA aims to reduce transaction costs and increase the throughput of the Ethereum network. What makes your project unique? Cybria is the first Layer 2 Blockchain Integrated with AI. AI plays a crucial role in enhancing various aspects of CYBRIA. AI technologies are used for threat detection, analyzing suspicious transaction behavior, and providing intelligent monitoring and network management. History of your project. Cybria just launched 1 month ago. Launched on 8th August 2023. Our liquidity is locked for 1 year. We have done KYC and Audit at Solidproof. We are just getting started, we are building steadily and have high hopes for the bullrun to come. What’s next for your project? For now, Cybria have Have several utilities that are live: - Cybria Swap - Cybria Staking - Cybria Testnet We have applied to CMC. For now, we are completing Cybria Mainnet and Bridge. After that, people can launch projects on Cybria Chain. Next plan for the project is listing on serveral Cex dan expand Partnership. What can your token be used for? Blockchain : Cybria Chain are designed to address some of the scalability and efficiency challenges faced by Layer 1. Cybria Chain can improve the performance and capabilities of blockchain networks while still benefiting from the security and decentralization of the underlying Layer 1 blockchain. Also Cybria can reduced the transaction fees and faster transaction confirmation. Token : - Transaction fees : Cybria often used to pay for transaction fees within the Layer 2 network. These fees can be significantly lower than those on the Layer 1 blockchain, making it more cost-effective for users to interact with decentralized applications (DApps) and perform transactions. - Security : to ensure the security of the network. For example, tokens may be staked or used as collateral to participate in the consensus mechanism or to challenge incorrect or fraudulent transactions. - Governance : can be used for governance purposes within the Layer 2 network. Token holders may have voting rights to decide on network upgrades, parameter changes, and other governance-related decisions. - Interoperability : Cybria designed to be interoperable with tokens on other Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This allows for seamless asset transfer and cross-chain interactions.
|1 CYBA에서 AUD
A$0.0043096248
|1 CYBA에서 GBP
￡0.0021548124
|1 CYBA에서 EUR
€0.0025968252
|1 CYBA에서 USD
$0.00276258
|1 CYBA에서 MYR
RM0.0121829778
|1 CYBA에서 TRY
₺0.0960825324
|1 CYBA에서 JPY
¥0.4145527548
|1 CYBA에서 RUB
₽0.2733849168
|1 CYBA에서 INR
₹0.2339076486
|1 CYBA에서 IDR
Rp43.8504599658
|1 CYBA에서 PHP
₱0.159953382
|1 CYBA에서 EGP
￡E.0.1381566258
|1 CYBA에서 BRL
R$0.0167964864
|1 CYBA에서 CAD
C$0.0038952378
|1 CYBA에서 BDT
৳0.3304874454
|1 CYBA에서 NGN
₦4.4414274918
|1 CYBA에서 UAH
₴0.114508941
|1 CYBA에서 VES
Bs0.13260384
|1 CYBA에서 PKR
Rs0.7690746462
|1 CYBA에서 KZT
₸1.405876962
|1 CYBA에서 THB
฿0.094065849
|1 CYBA에서 TWD
NT$0.089507592
|1 CYBA에서 CHF
Fr0.0024034446
|1 CYBA에서 HKD
HK$0.0214652466
|1 CYBA에서 MAD
.د.م0.0275152968