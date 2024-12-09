Cult of Pepe 가격 (COPE)
오늘 Cult of Pepe (COPE)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 607.72K USD 입니다. COPE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Cult of Pepe 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 39.68K USD
- Cult of Pepe의 당일 가격 변동 -14.64%
- 유통 공급량 999.94M USD
MEXC에서 COPE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 COPE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Cult of Pepe에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000104794156048208.
지난 30일간 Cult of Pepe에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Cult of Pepe에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Cult of Pepe에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000104794156048208
|-14.64%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Cult of Pepe 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-2.13%
-14.64%
+5.16%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Cult of Pepe is a meme coin project built on the Solana blockchain, bringing the popular Pepe meme character into the digital currency space with a strong emphasis on community and the "memecult" culture. In a world where blockchain technology and meme culture intersect, the Cult of Pepe seeks to create a united, decentralized ecosystem for meme enthusiasts, especially fans of the iconic Pepe the Frog character. As a Solana-based coin, the Cult of Pepe benefits from the high-speed, low-cost transactions Solana offers, making it an attractive platform for trading and engaging with meme-based coins. Solana's technology allows for swift and cheap interactions, which is a critical component for the success of meme coins where frequent trading and community-driven momentum are key. For many supporters, this fusion of tech and culture brings together both a sense of belonging and the potential for financial growth, blending the community appeal of memes with blockchain incentives. The Cult of Pepe taps into the idea of creating a "memecult," a collective identity that goes beyond just trading a coin—it’s about shared values, humor, and internet culture. Unlike traditional coins, which may focus on specific use cases or utility functions, the Cult of Pepe is more of a social movement within the cryptocurrency world. This kind of project leans into the power of community, aiming to create a sense of loyalty and excitement among holders and supporters. This memecult approach is not unique, as meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have similarly capitalized on humor, internet culture, and strong community engagement to create impressive followings. However, the Cult of Pepe stands out by specifically targeting fans of Pepe memes, a group already familiar with the themes of irony, humor, and a slightly rebellious spirit. For many within this circle, owning the Cult of Pepe coin is about more than potential gains—it’s about participating in a collective digital movement that values creativity, humor, and independence. With a devoted online presence, the Cult of Pepe is able to engage with its audience regularly, encouraging members to share memes, participate in community events, and "cope" together, reinforcing the bonds within the group. Terms like “cope harder” are used playfully within the community to signify resilience and perseverance. For its members, this creates a dynamic experience that extends beyond just holding a coin and instead feels like belonging to an exclusive, ongoing joke. As meme coins continue to grow in popularity and blockchain ecosystems expand, projects like Cult of Pepe highlight how digital currency can offer more than financial utility; they can build a culture. It’s this blending of digital identity, humor, and collective spirit that drives Cult of Pepe and other similar communities forward.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 COPE에서 AUD
A$--
|1 COPE에서 GBP
￡--
|1 COPE에서 EUR
€--
|1 COPE에서 USD
$--
|1 COPE에서 MYR
RM--
|1 COPE에서 TRY
₺--
|1 COPE에서 JPY
¥--
|1 COPE에서 RUB
₽--
|1 COPE에서 INR
₹--
|1 COPE에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 COPE에서 PHP
₱--
|1 COPE에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 COPE에서 BRL
R$--
|1 COPE에서 CAD
C$--
|1 COPE에서 BDT
৳--
|1 COPE에서 NGN
₦--
|1 COPE에서 UAH
₴--
|1 COPE에서 VES
Bs--
|1 COPE에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 COPE에서 KZT
₸--
|1 COPE에서 THB
฿--
|1 COPE에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 COPE에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 COPE에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 COPE에서 MAD
.د.م--