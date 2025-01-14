CUBISWAP 가격 (CUBI)
오늘 CUBISWAP (CUBI)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. CUBI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 CUBISWAP 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 34.68 USD
- CUBISWAP의 당일 가격 변동 +2.74%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 CUBI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CUBI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 CUBISWAP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 CUBISWAP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 CUBISWAP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 CUBISWAP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.74%
|30일
|$ 0
|-90.50%
|60일
|$ 0
|-92.97%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
CUBISWAP 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.44%
+2.74%
-5.07%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
CUBISwap is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that offers a full suite of tools to explore and engage with decentralized finance opportunities. Using the products within our DeFi Hub, users and partners can tap into this new wave of financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Our community and partners can tap into the next generation of financial innovation through our decentralized exchange, utility token staking, premium launchpad, lending network, and NFT projects in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Getting started on the CUBISwap platform only requires a supported cryptocurrency wallet. We do not require customers to register, and do not have a "know your customer" process. To get started with CUBISwap: Join by interacting with our community, using our DeFi platform, and purchasing our native utility tokens, $CUBI Swap between different cryptocurrency tokens on opBNB using our decentralized exchange Create liquidity between cryptocurrency token pairs to receive liquidity provider (LP) tokens, which can earn trading fees (liquidity mining) and be staked in Yield Farms to earn $CUBI Stake $CUBI in Staking Pools to earn tokens from partner projects Lend and borrow crypto assets with the CUBISwap Lending Network Participate in IDO for new crypto projects Purchase Treasury Bills with LP to receive discounted $CUBI or partner tokens that vest over time Crypto projects can partner with CUBISwap to: List their tokens on our decentralized exchange Receive advisory services from our team Network with our robust partnership ecosystem Co-market with us to acquire new users Create Yield Farms to incentivize users to add liquidity for their token on our exchange Raise capital through IDO Whether you're new to crypto or a DeFi veteran, CUBISwap has the tools and the community to support your decentralized finance needs.
