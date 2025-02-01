Crypton Ai 가격 ($CRYPTON)
오늘 Crypton Ai ($CRYPTON)의 실시간 가격은 0.157155 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. $CRYPTON에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Crypton Ai 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 14.14 USD
- Crypton Ai의 당일 가격 변동 -0.52%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 $CRYPTON에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $CRYPTON 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Crypton Ai에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0008326671633761.
지난 30일간 Crypton Ai에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0622861055.
지난 60일간 Crypton Ai에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.1099651880.
지난 90일간 Crypton Ai에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.23907490553664483.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0008326671633761
|-0.52%
|30일
|$ -0.0622861055
|-39.63%
|60일
|$ -0.1099651880
|-69.97%
|90일
|$ -0.23907490553664483
|-60.33%
Crypton Ai 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.86%
-0.52%
-5.58%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Purpose: Crypton is the central hub of the TON network, aiming to simplify and enhance the experience of navigating the Telegram Open Network (TON) for its users. Our mission is to provide a seamless platform where TON enthusiasts can effortlessly discover, discuss, and trade TON projects, all in one place and developers can deploy and do initial marketing with our own in-house tools. At Crypton, we are committed to empowering users with the tools they need to navigate the dynamic landscape of cryptocurrency effortlessly. Join us today and experience the future of crypto innovation with Crypton! FUNCTIONS AND UTILITIES: FOR INVESTORS: CONTRACT DEPLOYMENT BOT: Get the earliest updates on fresh Ton pairs introduced through our Crypton Deploys Bot channel. CRYPTONITE SCANNER BOT: Easily identifies potential scams with its user-friendly interface, providing detailed insights into token origins, deployer's history, transaction records, and smart contract details.) SUPERBOT: Specifically designed for Trading, liquidity snipes and placing limit orders, Crypton Super Bot ensures you're always one step ahead with Its lightning-fast transactions. TRENDING BOT: TON Trending, is your gateway to discovering the newest and hottest tokens making waves on the TON network. explore the dynamic world of trends through 15 Pools, where real-time updates refresh every 30 seconds. Wallet tracking: The Crypton Wallet Tracker plays a vital role in conducting a comprehensive analysis of any wallet's activity. FOR DEVS: JETTON DEPLOYMENT BOT: With the Jetton deployment bot, Developers will be able to easily launch jettons, lock/burn liquidity, add buy bot to their groups with simplified process and more. BUY BOT: Track all the buys being made with our easy to setup crypton buy bot. ADS BOT: With our ads bot developers can run ads for their project on our scanner, new deploys channel and all the buy bots in the various telegram groups out there )
