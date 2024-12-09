Crypton 가격 (CRP)
오늘 Crypton (CRP)의 실시간 가격은 0.356578 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.89M USD 입니다. CRP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Crypton 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 279.35K USD
- Crypton의 당일 가격 변동 +0.00%
- 유통 공급량 10.89M USD
MEXC에서 CRP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CRP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Crypton에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Crypton에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0689530924.
지난 60일간 Crypton에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.1223107468.
지난 90일간 Crypton에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.2647354323995061.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30일
|$ -0.0689530924
|-19.33%
|60일
|$ -0.1223107468
|-34.30%
|90일
|$ -0.2647354323995061
|-42.60%
Crypton 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.14%
+0.00%
+1.43%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Crypton (CRP) is the monetary unit and digital currency of the Utopia P2P ecosystem. It is a decentralized cryptocurrency where transactions are instant, irreversible, and completely untraceable. When Cryptons are sent, the Peer-to-Peer network of Utopia confirms the transaction immediately, without delay. There is no centralized, or decentralized, authority capable of reversing a transaction on the Utopia network. uWallet balances of Cryptons cannot be seized or even identified by any authority. Crypton transactions are completely anonymous and cannot be tracked on the blockchain. Only the sender and receiver have any record of a transaction. Newly mined Cryptons are distributed every 15min block to nodes helping to maintain the network which meet the minimum requirements. Utopia is an ecosystem designed to protect the privacy of interactions and to preserve the security and confidentiality of each participant's personal data. The network went live on November 18, 2019, and is supported by the people who use it, based on Peer-to-Peer (P2P) technology. With no central server involved in data transmission or storage, it has no single point of failure and is truly decentralized. Each node, including your Utopia client, transmits network data using secure Curve25519 high-speed elliptic curve cryptography. The data transmitted cannot be intercepted by any third-party, only the recipient is able to read it. All personal account data is stored on a Utopia user's local device in an encrypted file using 256-bit AES encryption. Utopia enables users to bypass online censorship and firewalls, allowing them to freely communicate and interact with whomever they want, whenever they want. Users can privately send instant text and voice messages, transfer files, play games and create censorship-resistant group chats, channels, and websites, as well as make and accept payments denominated in Utopia's fully integrated digital currency, Crypton.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 CRP에서 AUD
A$0.55626168
|1 CRP에서 GBP
￡0.27813084
|1 CRP에서 EUR
€0.33518332
|1 CRP에서 USD
$0.356578
|1 CRP에서 MYR
RM1.57250898
|1 CRP에서 TRY
₺12.38751972
|1 CRP에서 JPY
¥53.48313422
|1 CRP에서 RUB
₽35.23347218
|1 CRP에서 INR
₹30.19145926
|1 CRP에서 IDR
Rp5,659.96615978
|1 CRP에서 PHP
₱20.6458662
|1 CRP에서 EGP
￡E.17.8110711
|1 CRP에서 BRL
R$2.16799424
|1 CRP에서 CAD
C$0.50277498
|1 CRP에서 BDT
৳42.65742614
|1 CRP에서 NGN
₦573.27401638
|1 CRP에서 UAH
₴14.7801581
|1 CRP에서 VES
Bs17.115744
|1 CRP에서 PKR
Rs99.26774942
|1 CRP에서 KZT
₸181.4625442
|1 CRP에서 THB
฿12.1414809
|1 CRP에서 TWD
NT$11.5531272
|1 CRP에서 CHF
Fr0.31378864
|1 CRP에서 HKD
HK$2.77061106
|1 CRP에서 MAD
.د.م3.55151688