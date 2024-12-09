Crypto Royale(ROY)이란?

Crypto Royale is a browser-based, free-to-play, play-to-earn game in which players compete for fame, glory and a little profit. Last man standing wins crypto. No up-front investment. No downloads. No signups. Get into a game in 30 seconds and win! The game is purposefully designed to be simple to play yet difficult to master. Every day 1000+ players congregate on the battlefield as they fight to see who can survive and claim the game’s HRC-20 token – ROY. Players enter a battlefield where they must be ‘the last person standing’. Represented by moons, a player’s ‘character’ can be one of three colours (Yellow, Pink, Blue). Colours are interchangeable by collecting boxes dropped onto the battlefield and must be used to ensure a player’s strength over an opponent in an effort to outsmart, outwit and out manoeuvre other players to become the victor. The game allows for each player to adopt a style of their own, and often becomes an identifiable trait/signature of said player. Whatever a player and opponents’ strategy there is a continual external force adding pressure to the gameplay – a closing circle. Venturing outside into the darkness causes a deterioration in health, but the collectables outside can, and often do, provide the weapons needed to claim victory. Positioning and timing are critical components to a player’s skill set.

MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!

Crypto Royale (ROY) 리소스 공식 웹사이트