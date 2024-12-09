Crypto Royale 가격 (ROY)
오늘 Crypto Royale (ROY)의 실시간 가격은 0.00351817 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 421.15K USD 입니다. ROY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Crypto Royale 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.33K USD
- Crypto Royale의 당일 가격 변동 -3.86%
- 유통 공급량 119.78M USD
MEXC에서 ROY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ROY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Crypto Royale에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000141589613815061.
지난 30일간 Crypto Royale에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0048756731.
지난 60일간 Crypto Royale에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0052912411.
지난 90일간 Crypto Royale에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000141589613815061
|-3.86%
|30일
|$ +0.0048756731
|+138.59%
|60일
|$ +0.0052912411
|+150.40%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Crypto Royale 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.41%
-3.86%
+20.64%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Crypto Royale is a browser-based, free-to-play, play-to-earn game in which players compete for fame, glory and a little profit. Last man standing wins crypto. No up-front investment. No downloads. No signups. Get into a game in 30 seconds and win! The game is purposefully designed to be simple to play yet difficult to master. Every day 1000+ players congregate on the battlefield as they fight to see who can survive and claim the game’s HRC-20 token – ROY. Players enter a battlefield where they must be ‘the last person standing’. Represented by moons, a player’s ‘character’ can be one of three colours (Yellow, Pink, Blue). Colours are interchangeable by collecting boxes dropped onto the battlefield and must be used to ensure a player’s strength over an opponent in an effort to outsmart, outwit and out manoeuvre other players to become the victor. The game allows for each player to adopt a style of their own, and often becomes an identifiable trait/signature of said player. Whatever a player and opponents’ strategy there is a continual external force adding pressure to the gameplay – a closing circle. Venturing outside into the darkness causes a deterioration in health, but the collectables outside can, and often do, provide the weapons needed to claim victory. Positioning and timing are critical components to a player’s skill set.
