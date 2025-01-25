Crypto Real Estate 가격 (CRE)
오늘 Crypto Real Estate (CRE)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. CRE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Crypto Real Estate 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.72 USD
- Crypto Real Estate의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 CRE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CRE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Crypto Real Estate에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Crypto Real Estate에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Crypto Real Estate에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Crypto Real Estate에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-10.03%
|60일
|$ 0
|-1.39%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Crypto Real Estate 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-3.86%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Crypto Real Estate is a company bridging the gap between the real estate industry and cryptocurrencies through our mobile app and real world business ventures including a crypto hotel and cafes. What makes your project unique? It will be the first platform that supports trading real estate and offering services with payment in cryptocurrencies without the need for a third party (broker), and connecting people in the real estate industry looking for jobs or companies looking for employees. History of your project. The company behind the project, Crypto Real Estate, has been registered in Dubai in 2022. The CRE token is scheduled to launch in April 2023 on Binance Smart Chain. What’s next for your project? We aim to become one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency projects in the world. One of the ways we aim to achieve that is to have innovative utilities and completely secure products, from smart contracts to apps. Before the token launches, we'll be fully incorporated, doxxed, audited by at least two auditing companies, and have our first utility (real estate mobile app) live. After the launch we will begin expanding to our other goals - building the first ever crypto hotel in the world and then branching out. What can your token be used for? The token will be used for every product or service we offer - payments in our mobile app (discounts applied if paying with CRE), discounts and offers in our crypto hotels, as well as all the other products and services we will offer in the future (cafes, real estate property...)
