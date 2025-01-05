Crypto Bros 가격 (BROS)
오늘 Crypto Bros (BROS)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BROS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Crypto Bros 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 112.24 USD
- Crypto Bros의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BROS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BROS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Crypto Bros에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Crypto Bros에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Crypto Bros에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Crypto Bros에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-27.67%
|60일
|$ 0
|+119.40%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Crypto Bros 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
+5.82%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Crypto Bros is a meme token that was created after US Rep. Brad Sherman's remarks before Congress which criticized "crypto bros" who, he claims, "printed over a trillion dollars out of thin air." The Congressman's words were quickly shared across social media and a community of likeminded, self-proclaimed "crypto bros" organically arose, leading to the creation of the token. What makes your project unique? The $BROS smart contract features a fixed supply of 69,000,000,000,000 meaning that no new tokens can be minted. There are no transaction taxes when transferring tokens on an exchange or to any other wallet. Ownership of the contract has been renounced, ensuring that it is impossible to edit the contract functions in any way. History of your project. $BROS came about as a direct result of Rep. Sherman's comments to the United States Congress on May 10, 2023. Sherman, however, is no stranger to memecoins - in late 2021, also before Congress, his ramblings about a hypothetical "mongoose coin" spawned dozens of memecoins and derivatives. Now, over a year later, Sherman is at it again, criticizing so called "crypto bros" who "made over a trillion dollars out of thin air." Thus a decentralized community of self-proclaimed cryptobros have come together to support the $BROS token. What’s next for your project? Our project is a grassroots one and relies on word of mouth growth and community-led initiatives that is using memetic power to increase exposure throughout crypto communities. What can your token be used for? This token is a memecoin for purely entertainment purposes and offers no guarantee of value or expectation of financial return.
