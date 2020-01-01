Cropto Corn Token (CROC) 토크노믹스
Cropto Corn Token, agricultural asset-based Corn Token in a wide region stretching from Europe to Asia, offer a way to invest in agriculture, with agricultural products stored in audited warehouses in return. Cropto Corn Token is a digital currency for agricultural products in the history of mankind. Such indispensible commodity, corn which is of strategic importance in international trade, is carried to blockchain through the Cropto Corn Token, and present their means of transparent and decentralized transfer of assets to the agricultural industry and this investment opportunity to the people. Cropto Corn Tokens are created by tokenizing agricultural corn products stored in audited warehouses on a blockchain technology-based platform in terms of the location of the relevant warehouse, and type and quantity of the relevant agricultural product. Agricultural products dating back to the dawn of mankind are turned into investments for today and tomorrow through Cropto Corn Token.
Cropto is collateralized one on one with a physical commodity thanks to its nature of asset-backed token. Each Cropto Token is created by carrying a physical asset to the blockchain. This tokenization provides such advantages as high liquidity, easy access, equal access and buying in parts. Cropto Tokens are created by tokenizing them one on one against agricultural products stored in audited warehouses used by the agricultural industries in the worldwide. The agricultural products stored in such warehouses and documented with Warehouse Stock Receipts prove their existence without doubt.
Cropto Corn Token (CROC) is a digital Corn, powered by blockchain technology, an asset-backed stablecoin that is pegged 1:1 to 1 kilogram of Corn.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 CROC 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
CROC 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
