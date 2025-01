CraftCoin(CRC)이란?

CraftCoin was the first gaming cryptocurrency, launched in July 2013. It was created by two Bitcointalk forum members, Blindfolded and The_cayman. The coin was built using Litecoin's Scrypt technology and was specifically designed for Minecraft. It worked in a simple way: Players could earn CraftCoin by completing in-game tasks Admins would transfer CraftCoin to players' wallets CraftCoin was integrated into about 5 Minecraft servers, marking the first time a cryptocurrency was used in a major game. However, after the Cryptsy exchange was hacked, CraftCoin ceased operations. The project has been revived in 2024.

