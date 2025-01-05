Cowrie 가격 (COWRIE)
오늘 Cowrie (COWRIE)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 691.48 USD 입니다. COWRIE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Cowrie 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.00 USD
- Cowrie의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 1.38M USD
오늘 Cowrie에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Cowrie에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Cowrie에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Cowrie에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-0.36%
|60일
|$ 0
|+0.71%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Cowrie 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
COWRIE is a blockchain-based international utility gifting token, built as a cornerstone of South Africa’s digital economic recovery plan. The COWRIE is a COBRA initiative developed for the benefit of the upliftment of local people and the development of their local communities within South Africa. The COWRIE initiative, which combines legal, with blockchain and mobile as core technology, places much-needed community upliftment income directly into the hands of the people or projects they are intended for from all around the world – whilst ensuring radical transparency. Blockchain gives us a way to track every transaction made in a network and avoids corruption or irresponsible spending, whilst mobile gives us reach into all the unpenetrated areas where communities are underdeveloped due to financial constraints or demographical challenges. Meet COWRIE The vessel to unlock endless possibilities in the digital realm. When Schindlers Si (Schindlers Innovation) attorneys and Virtual Nation Builders were approached to develop the COWRIE project, the primary concerns of the COWRIE project were not only to ensure that our grassroots citizens benefit from this initiative but to also find a way to uniquely safeguard all South Africans from loss in their initial purchase of COWRIE tokens to contrast a world where crypto scams are rife. Being the leading blockchain attorneys in South Africa, it was important that Schindlers Si Attorneys were specifically appointed to therefore provide professional oversight over an incorruptible trust (founded on radical transparency) created to fund community-based projects. In addition, Schindlers Si attorneys were also appointed to manage the escrow arrangement to ensure a money-back guarantee of a full refund for all purchases of COWRIE during the ICO VIP launch sale. Legal and Blockchain join forces Despite its disruptive solutions, tokenized blockchain projects have not been able to fully harness their potential due to a l
