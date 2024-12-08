Counterparty 가격 (XCP)
오늘 Counterparty (XCP)의 실시간 가격은 6.97 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 18.07M USD 입니다. XCP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Counterparty 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 3.16K USD
- Counterparty의 당일 가격 변동 -4.22%
- 유통 공급량 2.59M USD
MEXC에서 XCP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XCP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Counterparty에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.307344283361841.
지난 30일간 Counterparty에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.6345118590.
지난 60일간 Counterparty에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.2873396440.
지난 90일간 Counterparty에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +1.4465186082168364.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.307344283361841
|-4.22%
|30일
|$ +0.6345118590
|+9.10%
|60일
|$ -0.2873396440
|-4.12%
|90일
|$ +1.4465186082168364
|+26.19%
Counterparty 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.02%
-4.22%
+3.41%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Counterparty is a platform for user-created assets on Bitcoin. It’s a protocol, set of specifications, and an API. Taken together, it allows users to create and trade assets on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain. In this way, Counterparty is similar to platforms like Waves or Ethereum. Of course, the difference is Counterparty integrates directly with Bitcoin. Therefore, it comes will all the security and reliability (and issues) that are part of the Bitcoin blockchain. This is a fairly old project. In fact, it pre-dates Ethereum with its launch in 2014. It was the original asset creation mechanism. As you’re probably aware, Counterparty has faded from prominence over the years. This is largely due to the rise of the ERC-20 token standard on Ethereum. While we’ve become used to calling blockchain assets, tokens, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. An asset can represent anything that has value or is rare. As a result, Counterparty steers clear of the word “token” in their marketing and documentation. They’re much more interested in digital assets of all kinds, not just currencies, securities, and utility tokens. Digital assets can be a digital marker of a physical object, an easy way to manage shares in your company, or reputation karma for a website. These are all types of assets you could create on Counterparty (or Ethereum or Waves, for that matter). Counterparty creates the set of rules, requirements, integrations, etc that are necessary for assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. It’s the infrastructure behind user-created assets in much the same way that the ERC-20 protocol sets up guidelines and standards for asset creation on Ethereum. One useful function of digital assets is as a marker of ownership or voting rights. Imagine a scenario where you issued a digital asset to each of your company’s board members in proportion to the amount of voting power held. Or if you gave your stockholders a digital asset as a marker of the amount of stock they owned. If you issued your stock asset, you could then use Counterparty’s distribution function to pay out dividends in BTC based on the amount of digital stock asset each person owned. Counterparty addresses many of the same issues as Ethereum or Waves, but on the Bitcoin blockchain. While that does come with some advantages, ultimately it is not as strong a platform for development as its competitors. It’s best suited for applications that need to interface with Bitcoin or assets that have a specific connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
|1 XCP에서 AUD
A$10.8732
|1 XCP에서 GBP
￡5.4366
|1 XCP에서 EUR
€6.5518
|1 XCP에서 USD
$6.97
|1 XCP에서 MYR
RM30.7377
|1 XCP에서 TRY
₺242.1378
|1 XCP에서 JPY
¥1,045.4303
|1 XCP에서 RUB
₽688.7057
|1 XCP에서 INR
₹590.1499
|1 XCP에서 IDR
Rp110,634.8797
|1 XCP에서 PHP
₱403.563
|1 XCP에서 EGP
￡E.348.1515
|1 XCP에서 BRL
R$42.3776
|1 XCP에서 CAD
C$9.8277
|1 XCP에서 BDT
৳833.8211
|1 XCP에서 NGN
₦11,205.7387
|1 XCP에서 UAH
₴288.9065
|1 XCP에서 VES
Bs334.56
|1 XCP에서 PKR
Rs1,940.3783
|1 XCP에서 KZT
₸3,547.033
|1 XCP에서 THB
฿237.3285
|1 XCP에서 TWD
NT$225.828
|1 XCP에서 CHF
Fr6.1336
|1 XCP에서 HKD
HK$54.1569
|1 XCP에서 MAD
.د.م69.4212