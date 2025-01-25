Compound Meta(COMA)이란?

Compound Meta is a metaverse for the future generation of the cryptocurrency space. COMA is the first holder-centered multiple products in 1 metaverse including Compound interest, Negative tax, Play-to-earn metaverse game, Coin Flip, Swap, Staking, and Wallet on Binance Smart Chain. Negative Tax: Investors will get Negative tax with the daring breakout mechanism '1% buy tax but 1,5% back to the wallet'. Paying 1% buy tax, buyers then receive a 1.5% bonus into their wallet on each buy transaction, inferring $COMA buyers get negative -0.5% tax instantly. Profit Sharing: Compounding interest appears in the metaverse space for the first time. All holders will be distributed $BUSD (from the 1% buy tax) each 24 hours as the $COMA holding reward and get passive income when staking it. Multi-in-one ecosystem for MULTIPLE earnings: COMA utilities include P2E Metaverse Game, Coin Flip, Wallet, Swap and Staking which are ready to help users earn. COMA has been published on: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-with-negative-tax-and-acomprehensive-ecosystem-2022-12-28?mod=search_headline https://finance.yahoo.com/news/compound-meta-launches-first-next-152000694.html https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/12/g30215363/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-with-negative-tax-anda-comprehensive-ecosystem https://menafn.com/1105362313/Compound-Meta-Launches-The-First-Next-Gen-P2E-Game-With-Negative-Tax-And-A-ComprehensiveEcosystem https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/12/28/2580326/0/en/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-withnegative-tax-and-a-comprehensive-ecosy

MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!

Compound Meta (COMA) 리소스 공식 웹사이트