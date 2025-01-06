Cola Token 가격 (COLA)
오늘 Cola Token (COLA)의 실시간 가격은 0.00206802 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. COLA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Cola Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.82 USD
- Cola Token의 당일 가격 변동 -0.01%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 COLA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 COLA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Cola Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Cola Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000664688.
지난 60일간 Cola Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000061848.
지난 90일간 Cola Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00000287281878668.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30일
|$ -0.0000664688
|-3.21%
|60일
|$ +0.0000061848
|+0.30%
|90일
|$ -0.00000287281878668
|-0.13%
Cola Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.01%
+0.12%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Project Description: ColaFactory is a yield farming project built on PulseChain, incorporating intelligent and unique farming mechanisms. With a focus on maximizing returns for participants, ColaFactory provides an innovative approach to yield farming on the PulseChain network. Unique Features: What sets ColaFactory apart is its intelligent and unique farming mechanisms. Unlike traditional yield farming projects, ColaFactory implements advanced algorithms and strategies to optimize farming rewards and minimize risks. This intelligent approach enhances the overall efficiency and profitability of the farming process, giving participants a competitive edge in the market. Project History: ColaFactory was conceived by a team of blockchain enthusiasts with a deep understanding of yield farming and decentralized finance (DeFi). The project started its development journey in [insert starting year] with the aim of revolutionizing the yield farming landscape. The team conducted extensive research, gathered insights from the community, and iterated on their ideas to create a truly innovative platform. Looking Ahead: The future of ColaFactory is filled with exciting prospects. The team is committed to continuously enhancing the platform by integrating new features and improving existing functionalities. They will focus on expanding partnerships, conducting thorough audits, and ensuring the security and reliability of the platform. Additionally, the team plans to explore cross-chain compatibility to enable users to leverage the benefits of other blockchain ecosystems. Token Utility: The native token of ColaFactory serves as the fuel for the ecosystem. It has multiple use cases within the platform, including: Governance: Token holders can participate in the decision-making process by voting on important proposals and protocol upgrades. Staking and Farming: Participants can stake their tokens to earn rewards or use them for yield farming, taking advantage of the intelligent
