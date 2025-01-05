Coinecta 가격 (CNCT)
오늘 Coinecta (CNCT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00100622 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. CNCT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Coinecta 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 6.58 USD
- Coinecta의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 CNCT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CNCT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Coinecta에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Coinecta에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002615412.
지난 60일간 Coinecta에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007134006.
지난 90일간 Coinecta에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.005705488930401475.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0002615412
|-25.99%
|60일
|$ -0.0007134006
|-70.89%
|90일
|$ -0.005705488930401475
|-85.00%
Coinecta 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-0.11%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Coinecta is a next-generation Cardano-based token launch platform, striving to be the platform of choice for innovative blockchain projects. Coinecta is a decentralized finance platform that aims to provide equal access to financial services for everyone. They have developed a comprehensive token launch platform that simplifies the process of raising funds for innovative projects. By utilizing smart contracts, Coinecta ensures transparency and security in the token launch process, protecting buyers from market manipulations. They also offer a range of services including development, marketing, and advisory support to help projects succeed. The platform distinguishes itself by focusing primarily on Cardano, a blockchain known for its security and scalability. Coinecta is committed to decentralization and trustlessness, using smart contracts to prevent corruption and manipulation. They comply with regulatory requirements and offer AML and KYC services to projects launching through their platform. Coinecta also provides a user-friendly interface, making it easy for both new and experienced investors to participate in token launches. In addition to token launches, Coinecta offers various ways for projects to market and raise funds, such as Fair Initial Stake Pool Offerings (FISO), ISPOs, pro-rata token sales, and initial NFT offerings. They prioritize community engagement and support, providing educational content, webinars, and a dedicated support team. Overall, Coinecta is dedicated to promoting decentralized finance and fostering a thriving Cardano ecosystem by offering transparent and efficient token launch services, comprehensive support, and innovative solutions for fundraising.
|1 CNCT에서 AUD
A$0.001609952
|1 CNCT에서 GBP
￡0.000804976
|1 CNCT에서 EUR
€0.0009659712
|1 CNCT에서 USD
$0.00100622
|1 CNCT에서 MYR
RM0.00452799
|1 CNCT에서 TRY
₺0.0356000636
|1 CNCT에서 JPY
¥0.158127473
|1 CNCT에서 RUB
₽0.1103722718
|1 CNCT에서 INR
₹0.0863034894
|1 CNCT에서 IDR
Rp16.2293525666
|1 CNCT에서 PHP
₱0.058562004
|1 CNCT에서 EGP
￡E.0.0510556028
|1 CNCT에서 BRL
R$0.0062184396
|1 CNCT에서 CAD
C$0.0014489568
|1 CNCT에서 BDT
৳0.122054486
|1 CNCT에서 NGN
₦1.5552035698
|1 CNCT에서 UAH
₴0.0423316754
|1 CNCT에서 VES
Bs0.05232344
|1 CNCT에서 PKR
Rs0.27972916
|1 CNCT에서 KZT
₸0.5270882226
|1 CNCT에서 THB
฿0.0347045278
|1 CNCT에서 TWD
NT$0.0331247624
|1 CNCT에서 CHF
Fr0.000905598
|1 CNCT에서 HKD
HK$0.0078183294
|1 CNCT에서 MAD
.د.م0.0101225732