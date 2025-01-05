Coin of the champions 가격 (COC)
오늘 Coin of the champions (COC)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 24.82K USD 입니다. COC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Coin of the champions 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 3.60 USD
- Coin of the champions의 당일 가격 변동 +0.22%
- 유통 공급량 99.73T USD
MEXC에서 COC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 COC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Coin of the champions에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Coin of the champions에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Coin of the champions에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Coin of the champions에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.22%
|30일
|$ 0
|-63.92%
|60일
|$ 0
|-22.90%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Coin of the champions 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+0.22%
-33.10%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"Based in Italy and launched in july 2021, COC token was created to link blockchain and sport industry. The token has been deployed on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is already listed on Pancakeswap. The project aims to create a collectible NFT card game based on sports. In addition to the NFT launch and NFT game dApp, staking and farming functionalities will always be released on the same dApp. COC brand would like to spread the values and the features that distinguish the brand and differentiate it from competitors. Sharing, community building, famous sports testimonials and the chance of saving: these are the concepts conveyed through the structure of the brand. COC will operate in a decentralized economical environment in which goods and services can be exchanged. This environment is guaranteed by the features of blockchain technology, in which COC will represent the coin that will be used daily, based on needs. COC token will be exchangeable with a stable coin so that merchants can easily accept it as a payment method. The tokens are named COC (Coin of champions) and they are utility tokens, they will be issued in a quantity of 1 trillion. Users can use the distributed COCs to pay or purchase goods and services or may be used to buy the historical NFT cards defined as “i continuare”. The users that will embrace COC system can use the COC tokens and exchange them with the future stable currency that will be created at the internal value of 1€. COC will also develop a DAPP to launch NFT Token concerning the historical athletes NFT cards ""i continuare"". The aim is to create a specific market for all our famous sport testimonials in order to bring fans and followers closer to their favorite footballers by offering the chance to purchase unique digital cards in the form of NFT Token in blockchain. This market is increasingly growing and the platforms related to NFTs are spreading fast. Furthermore, COC will also donate part of the supply to ONLUS organizations. Another part of the supply will be given to non-professional football teams, as a support to sport activities and to encourage sport growth. "
