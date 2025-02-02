Cockcardano 가격 ($COCK)
오늘 Cockcardano ($COCK)의 실시간 가격은 0.00459432 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. $COCK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Cockcardano 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 73.64K USD
- Cockcardano의 당일 가격 변동 -14.69%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 $COCK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $COCK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Cockcardano에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000791663133919765.
지난 30일간 Cockcardano에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Cockcardano에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Cockcardano에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000791663133919765
|-14.69%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Cockcardano 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+6.44%
-14.69%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
🔥 COCK Token – The Ultimate Cross-Chain MemeFi Powerhouse 🔥 In just under 20 days, $COCK has smashed expectations, broken ATHs, and built a project that’s shaking up Cardano and the entire crypto space. 🐓 What Makes $COCK Special? The Name: Love it or hate it, the energy and engagement it generates are undeniable. The nuance in language and wild appeal set us apart. #MEMEFI Pioneer: We’re not just another meme coin. $COCK is leading a movement by combining DeFi mechanics, game theory, and community engagement into a groundbreaking ecosystem. COCKARENA: At the core of our ecosystem is the COCKARENA, a PvP HODL game. Players battle it out, and early exit fees fuel redistributions, burns, and the treasury. This ensures price appreciation and long-term sustainability for loyal holders. 🎰 The COCK Casino Our casino isn’t just fun—it’s a serious revenue stream for the FLOCK. Games: Bonanza, Crash, Blackjack, and Roulette (coming soon!). Impact: Over 7,834 ADA in profits generated within days, directly supporting rewards, burns, and reinvestment. 💰 COCK-ARENA Loans Unlock liquidity without selling your tokens. Loan Terms: Borrow up to 30% of your holdings while continuing to earn rewards in the arena. Investor Focus: Perfect for savvy investors staying in the game while tapping into their holdings. 🤝 Our Insane Partnerships We’re bridging gaps, building alliances, and breaking barriers across the crypto space. Key Partners: DANZO: Powering #MEMEFI with Arena, Casino, and Loans. KLENEK: Interactive training room. HSKN (Charles Hoskilien): Supporting and starting COCKPIN with 115 AIR NODES for DePIN aggregation. Plans to add APEX and Earth Nodes through a crypto company incorporated in Costa Rica. ELITE CATS / SNEKKIES / HOT / BANK: Rewarding NFT holders with COCK-LOCK tokens and vice versa. OCKZ: COCKSOCKS, Golden Cock Ticket (1M COCK), airdrop rewards, and whitelist perks for holders of 200 ADA worth of $COCK. OLI Partnership: Content Creation: Lux and the team are crafting engaging educational content about memes and MemeFi for OLi's platform. Strategic Investment: The OLi Community Trust will invest in $COCK, distributing 100% of rewards to $OLI holders. Community Reach: Over 22,000 learners will discover $COCK through OLi's gamified ecosystem. Hi-Rez the Rapper: Expanding reach in marketing and entertainment. KUNO, CALEB, CADEN, FITY, ROVER, WhaleInsider: Influential collaborators driving crypto adoption and growth. Cardano Girls: Helping us understand and communicate effectively with ADA’s female audience. WallStreetBets: Breaking barriers and increasing engagement. Antonio Brown: Endorsing, supporting, and even playing in the casino and arena! Advisors: BERIS, HECKTHESNEK, RTB, CRYPTOGENIUS: Trusted names advising and supporting the project. Future Partnerships: More collaborations are in the pipeline to continue expanding engagement and bring new eyes to ADA and CNTs. 🔥 Unmatched Results in Just 20 Days Supply Burned: 1.65%, worth 148K ADA! Arena Fees Collected: 54M COCK, worth over 500K ADA, fueling rewards, burns, and partnerships. Staked COCK-LOCK: 11M COCK-LOCK in the liquid staking platform, with more coming. Casino Revenue: Skyrocketing profits directly rewarding holders and growing the treasury. Top Blast Contests: Generated over 120K ADA in volume, rewarding participants with over 50K ADA in prizes. 🌍 Our Vision To be the most decentralized, rewarding, and innovative token on Cardano while fostering cross-chain collaboration and onboarding the masses. Breaking Barriers: We’re bringing BTC, ETH, SOL, and other chains into the fold. Community-Driven: Focused on building bridges and showcasing that crypto can be fun, rewarding, and sustainable. Expansion: This is just the beginning. With more burns, rewards, and partnerships on the way, $COCK is set to redefine what’s possible in the MemeFi space. 💎 Time in the arena > Timing the market. The FLOCK is unstoppable. Let’s keep breaking walls for Cardano and onboard new users as we take $COCK to new heights.
|1 $COCK에서 AUD
A$0.007350912
|1 $COCK에서 GBP
￡0.003675456
|1 $COCK에서 EUR
€0.0044105472
|1 $COCK에서 USD
$0.00459432
|1 $COCK에서 MYR
RM0.020444724
|1 $COCK에서 TRY
₺0.164017224
|1 $COCK에서 JPY
¥0.7129465776
|1 $COCK에서 RUB
₽0.4528621224
|1 $COCK에서 INR
₹0.3976843392
|1 $COCK에서 IDR
Rp75.3167092608
|1 $COCK에서 PHP
₱0.2684001744
|1 $COCK에서 EGP
￡E.0.2307267504
|1 $COCK에서 BRL
R$0.0268308288
|1 $COCK에서 CAD
C$0.006661764
|1 $COCK에서 BDT
৳0.560966472
|1 $COCK에서 NGN
₦7.1009350488
|1 $COCK에서 UAH
₴0.19181286
|1 $COCK에서 VES
Bs0.26647056
|1 $COCK에서 PKR
Rs1.28296386
|1 $COCK에서 KZT
₸2.3841764208
|1 $COCK에서 THB
฿0.155288016
|1 $COCK에서 TWD
NT$0.1513369008
|1 $COCK에서 CHF
Fr0.0041808312
|1 $COCK에서 HKD
HK$0.0357897528
|1 $COCK에서 MAD
.د.م0.046172916