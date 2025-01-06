CHOW CHOW 가격 (CHOW)
오늘 CHOW CHOW (CHOW)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. CHOW에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 CHOW CHOW 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 9.87 USD
- CHOW CHOW의 당일 가격 변동 -0.45%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 CHOW에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CHOW 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 CHOW CHOW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 CHOW CHOW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 CHOW CHOW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 CHOW CHOW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.45%
|30일
|$ 0
|-19.07%
|60일
|$ 0
|+2.04%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
CHOW CHOW 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.26%
-0.45%
+9.64%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
$CHOW is a community-centered cryptocurrency project that embodies the essence of the Chow Chow dog breed, a symbol of strength, loyalty, and unity. Inspired by these virtues, the project is designed to reconquer the decentralization and freedom that have been compromised in the crypto market. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, $CHOW aims to leverage the power of community participation to drive its mission. Every holder of $CHOW, referred to as a member of the #CHOWARMY, is integral to the project's success. It's a system that transcends token ownership and encourages active contribution through content creation, community interaction, and promotion. At the heart of this endeavor is King Chow Zhou, the visionary leading the community towards the true spirit of cryptocurrency. However, he is not a figure standing above but among the community, committed to dedicating his time and energy to the growth and success of $CHOW. $CHOW looks forward to further developing its platform, expanding its community, and introducing more collaborations, all while preserving its core values of freedom, equality, and unity. The project also advocates for the sharing of knowledge and support among its community members, thereby facilitating an environment conducive to progress and innovation. The $CHOW token represents much more than a digital asset; it is a testament to participation in a community striving for market decentralization and the universal accessibility of cryptocurrency. Token holders can engage in a range of activities, promote $CHOW, forge connections, and potentially partner with influencers and exchanges. The ultimate goal of $CHOW is not only to succeed as a cryptocurrency but also to spark a movement that embodies the resilient spirit of the Chow Chow.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
