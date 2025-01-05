Cholo Pepe 가격 (CHOLO)
오늘 Cholo Pepe (CHOLO)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 9.28K USD 입니다. CHOLO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Cholo Pepe 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 10.57 USD
- Cholo Pepe의 당일 가격 변동 -1.72%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 CHOLO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CHOLO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Cholo Pepe에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Cholo Pepe에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Cholo Pepe에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Cholo Pepe에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.72%
|30일
|$ 0
|-8.75%
|60일
|$ 0
|-0.56%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Cholo Pepe 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.01%
-1.72%
+10.66%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Cholo Pepe is a memecoin by the people, for the people. CP's goal is to make $CHOLO a strong community meme coin for the tadpoles, not for the whales. Global marketing will be executed. La raza outreach will start in the hood and ripple out across oceans. - Commitment to Fair Launch - LP Will Be 100% Burned - Transparency of Wallets and Their Designations There will be a creator’s wallet of 4 % for the team (2% for each team member), 8% strictly for marketing and ads, 2% for airdrops and 2% for burns. These address will be provided to the public that way it can be easily tracked. Backstory On Saturday June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Ave and Soto St -- Chaos struck. The ring leader of the disruption, known locally as Cholo Pepe, incited chants of rage from the surrounding crowd while speaking to the ongoing trend of billionaires manipulating meme coin currencies to exacerbate their wealth at the expense of smaller coin holders. “I am fucking tired of seeing these bitch ass nerds steal money. They continue to steal from honest hardworking people. Those people are my neighbors, homies, and mi familia. Stealing from them is stealing from me. You foo’s have been taking advantage of my raza. It’s time me and my homies show you what’s up cabrónes. We’re going to suck you guys dry.” Whisperings of a proletariat meme coin launch constructed by Cholo Pepe and his raza are making waves across working class communities. What do we know right know? Not a lot. Cholo Pepe is keeping his lips tight on details of the new coin—but if the movement at the local level is any indication of the future success of the coin, you’ll want to keep yours eyes open for this one.
