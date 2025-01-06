Child Support 가격 ($CS)
오늘 Child Support ($CS)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. $CS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Child Support 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.10K USD
- Child Support의 당일 가격 변동 -0.63%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 $CS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $CS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Child Support에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Child Support에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Child Support에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Child Support에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.63%
|30일
|$ 0
|-30.96%
|60일
|$ 0
|-34.65%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Child Support 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.42%
-0.63%
-6.11%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? With the latest features of blockchain like NFT, Child Support is aiming to create a moderate platform for both trading of NFT and a transparent charity platform. Child Support is a platform that connects the non-profit community by providing an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. Child Support services include an internal exchange for converting Child Support Token into BUSD. Now charity organizations can easily use our platform to accept crypto as a donation. We have paved the way for the crypto economy to charity. What makes your project unique? Non-profits confront significant problems in terms of trust: Approximately one-third of Americans do not trust philanthropic organizations to spend their contributions wisely, and more than 60% of people worldwide do not believe such organizations can fulfil their aims. History of your project. Almost every new project in the blockchain market strives to capture the audience's attention and engagement, whether they are providing a solution or any cases or not. But Child Support is aiming to create a community around the project with the main goal to help children around the world. Child Support stands for something and represents all those who are willing to help the ones who need help. Child Support serves both as a decentralized autonomous charity. Also, it offers a solution to charity organizations that were not able to accept crypto as a charity in past to utilize this new space. What’s next for your project? Child Support was built with one purpose - to build the best decentralized technology available to the world while building mass adoption of cryptocurrency and making an equal impact on humanity at the same time. What can your token be used for? Child Support bridges the new world of decentralized finance with a such noble cause and unlocks new possibilities for them.
