Chickenus Maximus 가격 (CHICKENUS)
오늘 Chickenus Maximus (CHICKENUS)의 실시간 가격은 0.0010474 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 104.70K USD 입니다. CHICKENUS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Chickenus Maximus 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Chickenus Maximus의 당일 가격 변동 -39.32%
- 유통 공급량 100.00M USD
MEXC에서 CHICKENUS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CHICKENUS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Chickenus Maximus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000678944621723241.
지난 30일간 Chickenus Maximus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Chickenus Maximus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Chickenus Maximus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000678944621723241
|-39.32%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Chickenus Maximus 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-23.72%
-39.32%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Chickenus Maximus, the feathered star of a memecoin launched in April 2025, has pecked its way into the crypto and gaming worlds, inspired by Elon Musk’s quirky antics in Path of Exile 2. In this unforgiving action RPG set on the dark continent of Wraeclast, Musk introduced Chickenus Maximus during a livestream on April 7, 2025, as the loyal companion to his high-level character, Kekius Maximus. The memecoin, riding the hype of Musk’s eccentric persona, exploded on X, blending blockchain buzz with gaming lore. Kekius Maximus, a name dripping with meme culture (think “Kek” from Pepe fame), is Musk’s hardcore-mode warrior in Path of Exile 2, a game notorious for its brutal difficulty and permanent-death stakes. Chickenus Maximus, revealed as his mount, injects humor into this grim world—a Roman-inspired chicken strutting beside a battle-hardened exile. Musk’s naming moment sparked a frenzy, with X posts on April 10, 2025, showing fans minting tokens and memes in its honor, amplifying the coin’s viral ascent. In-game, Chickenus Maximus isn’t just a pet; it’s a symbol of Musk’s flair for the absurd. While Kekius Maximus carves through foes with top-tier gear, Chickenus clucks along, a bizarre duo defying Wraeclast’s darkness. The memecoin mirrors this oddity—its value tied less to utility and more to Musk’s cult-like influence. Yet, skepticism lingers. Gamers question Musk’s skills, suspecting boosted accounts behind his leaderboard rank. Chickenus Maximus, and its token, don’t prove his prowess—they’re a distraction, a clucky sideshow. Still, the memecoin thrives on Musk’s narrative. Chickenus Maximus, paired with Kekius Maximus, embodies his knack for turning niche hobbies into cultural phenomena. In Path of Exile 2’s brutal landscape, this chicken stands out—a feathered anomaly fueling a crypto craze. Whether Musk grinds or buys his way to glory, Chickenus Maximus and its memecoin cluck onward, a testament to his ability to merge gaming, absurdity, and market hype into one eccentric legacy.
|1 CHICKENUS에서 VND
₫26.8563834
|1 CHICKENUS에서 AUD
A$0.00167584
|1 CHICKENUS에서 GBP
￡0.000796024
|1 CHICKENUS에서 EUR
€0.000921712
|1 CHICKENUS에서 USD
$0.0010474
|1 CHICKENUS에서 MYR
RM0.004629508
|1 CHICKENUS에서 TRY
₺0.039864044
|1 CHICKENUS에서 JPY
¥0.150228582
|1 CHICKENUS에서 RUB
₽0.08771975
|1 CHICKENUS에서 INR
₹0.090275406
|1 CHICKENUS에서 IDR
Rp17.75253971
|1 CHICKENUS에서 KRW
₩1.489895078
|1 CHICKENUS에서 PHP
₱0.059659904
|1 CHICKENUS에서 EGP
￡E.0.053752568
|1 CHICKENUS에서 BRL
R$0.006158712
|1 CHICKENUS에서 CAD
C$0.001455886
|1 CHICKENUS에서 BDT
৳0.127290522
|1 CHICKENUS에서 NGN
₦1.673158656
|1 CHICKENUS에서 UAH
₴0.04336236
|1 CHICKENUS에서 VES
Bs0.0743654
|1 CHICKENUS에서 PKR
Rs0.293711908
|1 CHICKENUS에서 KZT
₸0.541285846
|1 CHICKENUS에서 THB
฿0.035066952
|1 CHICKENUS에서 TWD
NT$0.033810072
|1 CHICKENUS에서 AED
د.إ0.003843958
|1 CHICKENUS에서 CHF
Fr0.000848394
|1 CHICKENUS에서 HKD
HK$0.00811735
|1 CHICKENUS에서 MAD
.د.م0.00974082
|1 CHICKENUS에서 MXN
$0.021346012