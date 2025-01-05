ChangeNOW 가격 (NOW)
오늘 ChangeNOW (NOW)의 실시간 가격은 0.141152 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. NOW에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ChangeNOW 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.22K USD
- ChangeNOW의 당일 가격 변동 -0.20%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 NOW에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NOW 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ChangeNOW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002861270752939.
지난 30일간 ChangeNOW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0083081643.
지난 60일간 ChangeNOW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0592714609.
지난 90일간 ChangeNOW에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.05742703106091387.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0002861270752939
|-0.20%
|30일
|$ -0.0083081643
|-5.88%
|60일
|$ +0.0592714609
|+41.99%
|90일
|$ +0.05742703106091387
|+68.59%
ChangeNOW 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.46%
-0.20%
+8.60%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is ChangeNOW Token? NOW is the native digital asset introduced by ChangeNOW, an instant exchange platform, to serve as an internal currency on NOW products. At this moment, the token is used as a means of payment for asset listing fees on ChangeNOW, as well as is the platform’s own stakeable token. What Makes ChangeNOW Token Unique? NOW tokens fuel all the products within the NOW product ecosystem. You can get NOW Token as cashback at ChangeNOW or NOW Wallet. Also, you can get up to 6.25% ROI yearly by staking it! Token’s use area is constantly widening for individuals and businesses to add new possibilities. Meanwhile, regular quarter burns increase the value of each token. Where ChangeNOW Tokens can be used? Use NOW Tokens to purchase goods and services with NOW Payments Pay for nodes services in NOW Nodes at special prices using NOW Tokens. Gain access to Pro account in ChangeNOW, which offer up to 20% fee back on every transaction. Take out crypto loans using NOW tokens as collateral. Pay for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks using NOW Tokens. And much more How Many ChangeNOW Tokens Are There in Circulation? Total supply of NOW Tokens is 199,763,509.9. It has been already burnt 102,190,154.33 NOW Tokens and it will continue until their number reaches 100,000,000! Allocation of NOW Tokens: 40% Reserve 12% Development fund 12% Advisors and corporate evangelists 12% Marketing needs 10% Risks prevention 30% Airdrop 14% Team bonuses 10% Private investors Staking ChangeNOW Tokens NOW Token holders have the opportunity to stake their funds by 6,25 % per annum! Rewards are granted weekly and accumulated in a staking pool. You can redeem or restake them partially or fully as desired. How Is the ChangeNOW Network Secured? NOW is supported by the reliable Binance Chain and Ethereum networks for consensus. This token contracts are thoroughly audited, with no extra minting or admin features, ensuring full decentralization and security. Additionally, ChangeNOW has est
|1 NOW에서 AUD
A$0.2258432
|1 NOW에서 GBP
￡0.1129216
|1 NOW에서 EUR
€0.13550592
|1 NOW에서 USD
$0.141152
|1 NOW에서 MYR
RM0.635184
|1 NOW에서 TRY
₺4.99395776
|1 NOW에서 JPY
¥22.1820368
|1 NOW에서 RUB
₽15.48296288
|1 NOW에서 INR
₹12.10660704
|1 NOW에서 IDR
Rp2,276.64484256
|1 NOW에서 PHP
₱8.2150464
|1 NOW에서 EGP
￡E.7.16205248
|1 NOW에서 BRL
R$0.87231936
|1 NOW에서 CAD
C$0.20325888
|1 NOW에서 BDT
৳17.1217376
|1 NOW에서 NGN
₦218.16311968
|1 NOW에서 UAH
₴5.93826464
|1 NOW에서 VES
Bs7.339904
|1 NOW에서 PKR
Rs39.240256
|1 NOW에서 KZT
₸73.93965216
|1 NOW에서 THB
฿4.86833248
|1 NOW에서 TWD
NT$4.64672384
|1 NOW에서 CHF
Fr0.1270368
|1 NOW에서 HKD
HK$1.09675104
|1 NOW에서 MAD
.د.م1.41998912