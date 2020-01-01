Chainpal (CPAL) 정보

Welcome to Chainpal, a Telegram-based trading bot to snipe new tokens and trade existing ones that are already live with unparalleled safety and speed in addition to being the only bot on the market that allows for custom trading strategies and text to trade AI integration which allows for multiple trade conditions to be executed with just one prompt and trade based on Market Cap, Price and percentages.

Chainpal allows you to trade on the go right from your Telegram account without the need to connect your wallet to slow DEX UI's and then wait to confirm trades through your wallet. With this powerful tool you can preset values like slippage, gas and auto-approve transactions to trade with lightning speed.

With our novel Simulator and anti-rug features powered by 5 unique and reputable Scanners integrated right into the core of our trading systems and encrypted user info fortified by 2FA logins, Chainpal has been built with security in mind, filling the current flaws in the market.