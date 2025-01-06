ChainEx 가격 (CEX)
오늘 ChainEx (CEX)의 실시간 가격은 0.00801732 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. CEX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ChainEx 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 228.76 USD
- ChainEx의 당일 가격 변동 -4.26%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 CEX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CEX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ChainEx에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000356996782753227.
지난 30일간 ChainEx에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0025692784.
지난 60일간 ChainEx에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0061871839.
지난 90일간 ChainEx에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000356996782753227
|-4.26%
|30일
|$ +0.0025692784
|+32.05%
|60일
|$ +0.0061871839
|+77.17%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
ChainEx 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.40%
-4.26%
+49.02%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
ChainEx is a cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure platform that focuses on improving user experience through account abstraction. Utilizing ERC-4337 and account abstraction, ChainEx provides a smart contract wallet solution that simplifies transactions and wallet management for users. This enables a more seamless interaction with decentralized applications (dApps), reducing the complexity and learning curve typically associated with blockchain technology. The ERC-4337 standard introduces a new object called “UserOperation” to the Ethereum network, enabling the functionality of smart wallets. When a user initiates a UserOperation, the “higher-layer pseudo-transaction object” is sent to a separate mempool specifically designated for processing ERC-4337 transactions, distinct from the main Ethereum network’s mempool.EIP-4337 presents a novel concept called a UserOperation, which is essentially a detailed description of a user's intended transaction. These UserOperations are collected in an alternative holding area, much like a pre-confirmation queue, known as an "alt mempool."In the Ethereum network ecosystem, there are specialized nodes referred to as "bundlers." These bundlers gather UserOperations from the alt mempool and compile them into a single, comprehensive transaction, aptly named a "bundle transaction."The bundle transaction is then directed to a unique and centralized smart contract on the blockchain, the "EntryPoint." As the only EntryPoint contract in existence, it plays a pivotal role in this process. Bundlers invoke a function on the EntryPoint called handleOps. ChainEx team createsan SDK which is an advanced tool designed for seamless integration with smart contracts, aligning with the ERC-4337 standard for account abstraction. This comprehensive guide focuses on utilizing the ChainEx SDK to enable gasless transactions and streamline interactions.
