Chadette (CHADETTE) 정보

Chadette is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, designed to embody the spirit of the crypto community. Inspired by the “Chad” archetype, Chadette represents strong-handed holders and an expanding ecosystem driven by community engagement. The project focuses on decentralized trading, social-driven growth, and long-term community participation. With ongoing developments, Chadette aims to integrate with various platforms and expand its utility while maintaining its core identity as a fun and engaging digital asset.