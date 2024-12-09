Cerebrum DAO 가격 (NEURON)
오늘 Cerebrum DAO (NEURON)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 9.58M USD 입니다. NEURON에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Cerebrum DAO 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 9.54K USD
- Cerebrum DAO의 당일 가격 변동 +0.04%
- 유통 공급량 17.44B USD
MEXC에서 NEURON에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NEURON 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Cerebrum DAO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Cerebrum DAO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Cerebrum DAO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Cerebrum DAO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.04%
|30일
|$ 0
|+142.48%
|60일
|$ 0
|+232.64%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Cerebrum DAO 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.00%
+0.04%
-13.31%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Cerebrum DAO implements novel funding mechanisms designed to traverse the so-called "Valley of Death" in brain research. We utilize community-based funding throughout all stages of development, from the inception of research to the point where medications or diagnostic products are ready for clinical implementation. With 86 billion neurons in the human brain, each NEURON token represents a neuron in our brain and serves as the cognitive essence and neural blueprint within the Cerebrum DAO ecosystem. The NEURON tokens are earned by contributing work, data, IP, or funds to fuel the growth of Cerebrum DAO. The main goal for the creation of the NEURON token is to provide a truly decentralized governance model and sustainable growth of Cerebrum DAO’s network. That means creating an equally attractive network to contributors, entities, enterprises, service providers and the wider community. The NEURON token will be issued as a governance token. The NEURON token has four primary governance uses: - Voting on which IP projects receive funding from Cerebrum DAO - Voting on the terms under which each project can receive funds - Voting on key Cerebrum DAO governance matters (e.g. compensation policy, funding events, key strategic partnerships, governance board memberships, etc.) - Voting on Cerebrum DAO treasury management policies The NEURON token is initially deployed on the Ethereum Mainnet as an ERC-20 token. The choice of Ethereum Mainnet as our deployed chain is intentional. Leveraging Ethereum’s robust developer community, established ecosystem, and widespread adoption provide a solid foundation for the NEURON token’s initial phase
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 NEURON에서 AUD
A$--
|1 NEURON에서 GBP
￡--
|1 NEURON에서 EUR
€--
|1 NEURON에서 USD
$--
|1 NEURON에서 MYR
RM--
|1 NEURON에서 TRY
₺--
|1 NEURON에서 JPY
¥--
|1 NEURON에서 RUB
₽--
|1 NEURON에서 INR
₹--
|1 NEURON에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 NEURON에서 PHP
₱--
|1 NEURON에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 NEURON에서 BRL
R$--
|1 NEURON에서 CAD
C$--
|1 NEURON에서 BDT
৳--
|1 NEURON에서 NGN
₦--
|1 NEURON에서 UAH
₴--
|1 NEURON에서 VES
Bs--
|1 NEURON에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 NEURON에서 KZT
₸--
|1 NEURON에서 THB
฿--
|1 NEURON에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 NEURON에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 NEURON에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 NEURON에서 MAD
.د.م--