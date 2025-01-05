CELLULA 가격 (CELA)
오늘 CELLULA (CELA)의 실시간 가격은 0.02307087 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.43M USD 입니다. CELA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 CELLULA 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 5.04M USD
- CELLULA의 당일 가격 변동 -1.88%
- 유통 공급량 62.00M USD
MEXC에서 CELA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CELA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 CELLULA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00044361018857863.
지난 30일간 CELLULA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0098654916.
지난 60일간 CELLULA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 CELLULA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00044361018857863
|-1.88%
|30일
|$ -0.0098654916
|-42.76%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
CELLULA 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.83%
-1.88%
-16.31%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What Is Cellula? Cellula is pioneering a programmable incentive layer that is transforming asset issuance on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem by third party projects building out their digital asset tokenomics distribution. At the core of Cellula's innovation is its virtual Proof-of-Work (vPOW) consensus mechanism, which combines principles from Conway's Game of Life, Variable Rate GDAs Algorithm, and Game Theory. What Is the CELA Token? $CELA is central to the Cellula ecosystem, serving as a multifaceted asset that fuels BitLife and facilitates staking participation. The design of $CELA ensures that as the Cellula ecosystem expands, its utility value increases, aligning the interests of token holders, and the team. The utility of the $CELA token will be introduced in different stages of Cellula, including but not limited to the following functions: * Minting BitLife: BitMiners can spend a certain amount of $CELA to mint their 4x4 BitLife; only BitMiners can mint 4x4 BitLife. * Charging BitLife: Users who hold BitLife will need to use $CELA to charge in order to gain $esCELA. * Staking Rewards: Users can stake $CELA in the $CELA staking pool, BitMiners can stake to earn BitLife minting rights, BitAgent can stake to earn BitLife selling rights. Additionally, the Cellula team is exploring more ways to enhance the utility of $CELA, increasing its value and incentive for users.
