CeDeFiAi 가격 (CDFI)
오늘 CeDeFiAi (CDFI)의 실시간 가격은 0.085141 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. CDFI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 CeDeFiAi 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 5.38K USD
- CeDeFiAi의 당일 가격 변동 -2.03%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 CDFI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CDFI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 CeDeFiAi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00176816414803135.
지난 30일간 CeDeFiAi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0289484593.
지난 60일간 CeDeFiAi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0524206921.
지난 90일간 CeDeFiAi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.13441458740070222.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00176816414803135
|-2.03%
|30일
|$ +0.0289484593
|+34.00%
|60일
|$ -0.0524206921
|-61.56%
|90일
|$ -0.13441458740070222
|-61.22%
CeDeFiAi 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.59%
-2.03%
-12.27%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
CeDeFiAi, abbreviated as CDFI.AI, is a revolutionary platform designed to address the fragmentation in the crypto markets. Its primary purpose is to streamline complex processes and enhance the efficiency of capital for crypto enthusiasts, making cryptocurrency management less daunting and more efficient. The platform functions as a unified interface that amalgamates diverse crypto financial products, simplifying the tracking and management of investment and trading opportunities. It's not limited to a single blockchain. Instead, it aggregates multiple blockchains, DApps, lending protocols, DEXes, centralized exchanges, and in the pipeline are NFT aggregators. CDFI.AI is in the process of integrating AI-support, an AI educational program, and AI-personalized recommendations. These tools are designed to facilitate smarter investment choices. Beyond merely tracking balances across both centralized and decentralized platforms, users can manage their assets efficiently, thanks to the platform’s inception by a crypto trader for traders and investors. The utility of the platform extends to its native token, CDFi. Users can stake the CDFI.AI token to access the platform's paid features. Upon staking, the token is locked for a designated period, possibly incurring a small usage fee. Token holders can also stake their tokens to enjoy shares from the platform's income pools, which are designed to motivate investors to HODL. Moreover, token holders can partake in platform decision-making, ensuring the ongoing evolution and integration within the platform. In conclusion, CeDeFiAi is more than just a platform; it’s a revolution in the world of cryptocurrency management. By integrating multiple blockchains, exchanges, and financial products into a single interface, CDFI.AI is set to redefine how individuals and organizations manage their crypto assets.
|1 CDFI에서 AUD
A$0.13537419
|1 CDFI에서 GBP
￡0.06726139
|1 CDFI에서 EUR
€0.08088395
|1 CDFI에서 USD
$0.085141
|1 CDFI에서 MYR
RM0.37206617
|1 CDFI에서 TRY
₺3.04208793
|1 CDFI에서 JPY
¥13.11001118
|1 CDFI에서 RUB
₽8.30635596
|1 CDFI에서 INR
₹7.35192535
|1 CDFI에서 IDR
Rp1,373.24174323
|1 CDFI에서 PHP
₱4.96627453
|1 CDFI에서 EGP
￡E.4.28003807
|1 CDFI에서 BRL
R$0.50318331
|1 CDFI에서 CAD
C$0.12175163
|1 CDFI에서 BDT
৳10.38294495
|1 CDFI에서 NGN
₦132.61817583
|1 CDFI에서 UAH
₴3.57507059
|1 CDFI에서 VES
Bs4.767896
|1 CDFI에서 PKR
Rs23.74241926
|1 CDFI에서 KZT
₸44.00001739
|1 CDFI에서 THB
฿2.86754888
|1 CDFI에서 TWD
NT$2.79517903
|1 CDFI에서 CHF
Fr0.07577549
|1 CDFI에서 HKD
HK$0.66239698
|1 CDFI에서 MAD
.د.م0.84715295