CatWifCap 가격 (CWC)
오늘 CatWifCap (CWC)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 167.60K USD 입니다. CWC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 CatWifCap 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 366.73 USD
- CatWifCap의 당일 가격 변동 +2.40%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 CWC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CWC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 CatWifCap에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 CatWifCap에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 CatWifCap에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 CatWifCap에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.40%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
CatWifCap 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.87%
+2.40%
-7.15%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
CWC (CatWifCap) is a fun and creative token powered by the Efrogs community and built on the Linea blockchain. It’s more than just a memecoin—it represents the excitement, teamwork, and imagination of a passionate group of people who love to innovate together. CWC recently made a big achievement as the third memecoin to reach Nile Exchange, a major milestone that shows its growing popularity and strong community support. This success highlights the power of the Efrogs community in driving new ideas and making them successful. The token isn’t just about fun—it also opens doors to rewards, special events, and creative projects. CWC gives its holders a chance to be part of something bigger, whether you’re into collecting, trading, or simply enjoying the playful vibe of the Efrogs. It’s designed to be easy to use and exciting for everyone. Built on the Linea blockchain, CWC takes advantage of its fast and secure technology. This makes the token easy to trade while staying reliable and scalable as more people join the ecosystem. The Efrogs community has infused the token with their lively spirit, making it stand out as both innovative and enjoyable. Getting listed on Nile Exchange is a big step for CWC, showing it’s not just another token but a growing and fun force in the memecoin world. This success proves how a strong and creative community like the Efrogs can turn ideas into reality and push the boundaries of what’s possible on community building.
