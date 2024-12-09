CatGPT 가격 (CATGPT)
오늘 CatGPT (CATGPT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.06M USD 입니다. CATGPT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 CatGPT 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.21K USD
- CatGPT의 당일 가격 변동 -2.81%
- 유통 공급량 4.83B USD
MEXC에서 CATGPT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CATGPT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 CatGPT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 CatGPT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 CatGPT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 CatGPT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.81%
|30일
|$ 0
|+6.42%
|60일
|$ 0
|+14.62%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
CatGPT 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.12%
-2.81%
-6.06%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
CatGPT is a unique community token project that serves not only as a token but also as the soul companion of the community. CatGPT is a virtual cat equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, inspired by humans' deep affection for pet cats and the pursuit of artificial intelligence technology. Its core function is to serve as the community's assistant and customer service. Whenever community members need help, CatGPT appears promptly, answering questions and providing support with its wise and friendly language. However, CatGPT's capabilities extend beyond this; through continuous learning, it adapts to the specific needs of the community, becoming an omnipresent community universal robot. As CatGPT evolves, it takes on more roles: from game guides to organizers of community activities, and even a virtual pet on certain occasions. Through its unique interactive approach, CatGPT enhances the connections between community members, making the atmosphere on the chatai platform more lively and enjoyable. Over time, CatGPT has become an indispensable part of the community, making it warmer and more inclusive. The CatGPT token serves as a means for community members to express gratitude, reward contributions, or exchange value, fostering mutual support and growth within the community.
