CATERPILLAR(CPL)이란?

In the vast garden, a lost caterpillar wandered, longing to spread his wings as a butterfly. Hearing of Caterpillar Token, he saw hope. But to change, he needed to sacrifice supply. With each transaction, the caterpillar burned 2% of the token supply, inching closer to his dream of becoming a butterfly. Along the journey, he met fellow caterpillars, all with their own dreams of a safe crypto experience that would help them grow. Together, they formed a community, supporting each other in their transformation. As the supply dwindled, each cocooned themselves, emerging as a majestic butterfly. And so, Caterpillar Token became a symbol of growth and safety, its supply burnt away to pave the way for wealth and beautiful transformations. Caterpillar token is a memecoin on the Binance Smart Chain. It has no dev, no roadmap, and a renounced contract. It is 100% community-driven.

