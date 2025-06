Cat Emoji (๐Ÿˆ) ์ •๋ณด

Cat emoji ticker, $๐Ÿˆ, is a community-driven memecoin aimed at accelerating the onboarding of retail participants by providing them a non-exclusive, universally understood memecoin which is the emoji itself. Emojis are one of a kind, unable to be duplicated, eye-catching and will unite every cat lover under one emoji. $๐Ÿˆ. Emojis are used universally and will be the next big narrative that is easy for retail to understand.