Carrot by Puffer 가격 (CARROT)
오늘 Carrot by Puffer (CARROT)의 실시간 가격은 0.685656 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. CARROT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Carrot by Puffer 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.86K USD
- Carrot by Puffer의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 CARROT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CARROT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Carrot by Puffer에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Carrot by Puffer에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Carrot by Puffer에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Carrot by Puffer에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Carrot by Puffer 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
### What is $CARROT? $CARROT is an ERC-20 token replacing off-chain Puffer Points in Season 2. Earned via staking, liquidity, and gauge voting, $CARROT will convert to $PUFFER tokens at a set rate after Season 2. ### What is the $CARROT tokenomics? The total supply of CARROT tokens is capped at 100 million, with dynamic bi-weekly emissions based on the community-voted governance gauges. Rewards get allocated proportionally to gauge support. ### What is the $CARROT tokens rewards distribution mechanism? Community governance and gauge voting drive the $CARROT token rewards distribution mechanism. vePUFFER holders participate in bi-weekly voting to allocate voting power to specific gauges, such as liquidity pools or protocol integrations. After the conclusion of the voting epoch, the reward epoch starts where vePUFFER holders, pufETH holders, and liquidity providers can claim their $CARROT tokens (with a 30-day vesting cliff) these rewards will be proportionally distributed based on how the voting power is allocated. ### Where Can I Buy CARROT? CARROT is available for trading on Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/explore/tokens/ethereum/0x282a69142bac47855c3fbe1693fcc4ba3b4d5ed6 ### How are $CARROT rewards claimed, and what is the 30-day cliff period? $CARROT rewards are claimable anytime during the reward epoch or up to one year after Season 2. Claimed tokens have a 30-day lock period before withdrawal, with each claim resetting the timer.
