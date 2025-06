Burncoin (BURN) 정보

Burncoin ($BURN) is a deflationary Solana-based meme coin with a fixed 21 million supply and no team, no insiders, and no inflation. Every swap and wallet transfer burns 4.20% of the tokens — permanently. Built using Solana Token Extensions, the burn is enforced on-chain by the protocol itself. Launched via a fair Dutch auction with no VC allocations, Burncoin is a community-owned token forged in the spirit of scarcity and decentralization — a fiery sibling to Bitcoin, but made to burn.