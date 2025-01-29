BuildX 가격 (BUILDX)
오늘 BuildX (BUILDX)의 실시간 가격은 0.00108971 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.09M USD 입니다. BUILDX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BuildX 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 34.28K USD
- BuildX의 당일 가격 변동 -2.04%
- 유통 공급량 999.83M USD
MEXC에서 BUILDX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BUILDX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BuildX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 BuildX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 BuildX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 BuildX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.04%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BuildX 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-11.16%
-2.04%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
BuildX is a next-generation token distribution platform built on the XRPL (XRP Ledger). The platform aims to revolutionize token distribution through advanced analytics, smart classification, and transparent reporting. By offering tools that simplify airdrops, provide real-time monitoring, and integrate AI-driven insights, BuildX supports projects, communities, and the overall ecosystem in fostering engagement, making data-driven decisions, and promoting transparency. The core features of BuildX include precision trading tools, AI-powered analytics, and a professional trading suite that caters to traders of all experience levels. The platform enables efficient and auditable token distribution with customizable systems for both straight and points-based airdrops. BuildX is designed to empower users with actionable insights, from identifying market trends to optimizing trading strategies. In addition to its robust trading and analytics capabilities, BuildX is committed to building a community-centric ecosystem. Through gamified reward mechanisms, fair token distribution, and continuous platform evolution, BuildX fosters loyalty and active participation. Its development roadmap highlights key milestones, including the launch of an airdrop SaaS platform, AI and machine learning integration, staking mechanisms, and advanced community features. BuildX tokens ($BuildX) play a central role in the ecosystem, with allocations dedicated to community growth, marketing, development, and operational sustainability. The project is committed to transparency, innovation, and the betterment of the XRPL ecosystem, aiming to create a more efficient, fair, and engaging trading environment for all participants.
