BuildAI 가격 (BUILD)
오늘 BuildAI (BUILD)의 실시간 가격은 0.32818 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.91M USD 입니다. BUILD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BuildAI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 35.75K USD
- BuildAI의 당일 가격 변동 -8.03%
- 유통 공급량 8.87M USD
MEXC에서 BUILD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BUILD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BuildAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0286879103735253.
지난 30일간 BuildAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +14.6446389465.
지난 60일간 BuildAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +1.8823043837.
지난 90일간 BuildAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.25515108118708095.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0286879103735253
|-8.03%
|30일
|$ +14.6446389465
|+4,462.38%
|60일
|$ +1.8823043837
|+573.56%
|90일
|$ +0.25515108118708095
|+349.38%
BuildAI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-3.36%
-8.03%
-20.25%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
At the heart of BuildAI lies a robust blend of cutting-edge technologies, meticulously crafted to streamline the process of Telegram bot development. From AI-driven algorithms to seamless integration with Telegram's platform, our technology stack is designed to empower users with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility. Artificial Intelligence (AI): BuildAI leverages the power of AI to simplify bot creation and enhance functionality. Through advanced algorithms, our platform offers features such as natural language processing (NLP) for chatbots, image recognition for visual content, and predictive analytics for personalized interactions. By harnessing AI, users can automate tasks, personalize user experiences, and unlock new levels of innovation in bot development. User-Friendly Interface: Central to BuildAI technology is its intuitive user interface, designed to cater to users of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned developer or a complete novice, our platform offers a seamless experience with drag-and-drop functionality, customizable templates, and real-time previews. With simplicity at its core, BuildAI empowers users to bring their bot ideas to life with ease. Integration with Telegram: BuildAI seamlessly integrates with Telegram's platform, allowing users to deploy their bots directly within the messaging app. Through Telegram's APIs and developer tools, BuildAI facilitates seamless communication between bots and users, enabling real-time interactions, message delivery, and data synchronization. With instant access to Telegram's vast user base, BuildAI ensures maximum reach and engagement for your bots. Cloud Infrastructure: BuildAIis built on a scalable and reliable cloud infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and uptime for users. With cloud-based storage, computing resources, and deployment capabilities, our platform enables users to scale their bots effortlessly to meet growing demands.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 BUILD에서 AUD
A$0.5119608
|1 BUILD에서 GBP
￡0.2559804
|1 BUILD에서 EUR
€0.3084892
|1 BUILD에서 USD
$0.32818
|1 BUILD에서 MYR
RM1.4472738
|1 BUILD에서 TRY
₺11.4009732
|1 BUILD에서 JPY
¥49.2237182
|1 BUILD에서 RUB
₽32.4274658
|1 BUILD에서 INR
₹27.7870006
|1 BUILD에서 IDR
Rp5,209.2044218
|1 BUILD에서 PHP
₱19.001622
|1 BUILD에서 EGP
￡E.16.392591
|1 BUILD에서 BRL
R$1.9953344
|1 BUILD에서 CAD
C$0.4627338
|1 BUILD에서 BDT
৳39.2601734
|1 BUILD에서 NGN
₦527.6182678
|1 BUILD에서 UAH
₴13.603061
|1 BUILD에서 VES
Bs15.75264
|1 BUILD에서 PKR
Rs91.3620302
|1 BUILD에서 KZT
₸167.010802
|1 BUILD에서 THB
฿11.174529
|1 BUILD에서 TWD
NT$10.633032
|1 BUILD에서 CHF
Fr0.2887984
|1 BUILD에서 HKD
HK$2.5499586
|1 BUILD에서 MAD
.د.م3.2686728