Bugna 가격 (BGA)
오늘 Bugna (BGA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 325.55K USD 입니다. BGA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Bugna 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.18K USD
- Bugna의 당일 가격 변동 -7.58%
- 유통 공급량 47.04B USD
MEXC에서 BGA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BGA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Bugna에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Bugna에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Bugna에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Bugna에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-7.58%
|30일
|$ 0
|+0.18%
|60일
|$ 0
|-40.92%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Bugna 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-2.94%
-7.58%
-6.74%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Bugna Coin is an advanced blockchain project that focuses on building a decentralized and sustainable ecosystem. As the first memecoin built on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin leverages this innovative technology to provide secure and transparent financial solutions. Unlike typical cryptocurrencies, Bugna Coin is part of a broader ecosystem that includes NFTs, gaming, and smart contract support. By integrating these elements, Bugna Coin aims to offer a unique experience for users, combining entertainment and utility within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. One of the standout features of Bugna Coin is its focus on NFTs and gaming, creating a dynamic ecosystem where users can engage with digital assets in multiple ways. Through the development of decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, Bugna Coin supports an array of financial and entertainment services. Users can buy, sell, and trade NFTs, participate in gaming experiences, and utilize Bugna Coin in various decentralized financial operations, all within a secure and cost-effective environment. As the first memecoin on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin emphasizes community-driven growth and interaction. The memecoin aspect adds a fun and engaging layer to the project, attracting users from various backgrounds, including gaming and NFT enthusiasts. With fast transaction speeds and low fees, Bugna Coin ensures that users can participate in the ecosystem with ease, whether through gaming, NFTs, or smart contract-powered financial tools. In addition to its technical advantages, Bugna Coin's broader ecosystem is designed to create long-term value for its community. Users can engage in staking, farming, and other decentralized activities to grow their assets while also enjoying the entertainment aspects brought by the NFT and gaming sectors. The development team is also committed to education, helping users better understand blockchain technology and how it can be applied to everyday life. With a long-term vision, Bugna Coin not only focuses on delivering short-term products and services but also aims to build a strong and sustainable user base. The project actively seeks strategic partnerships and continues to expand its ecosystem, positioning Bugna Coin as a unique and notable blockchain project that bridges the gap between memecoins, NFTs, gaming, and decentralized finance.
